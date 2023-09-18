The top three teams in all three classes remained unchanged in this week’s South Dakota Media volleyball poll, announced Monday.
Harrisburg (10-0) was a unanimous top pick in Class AA. The top four teams remained unchanged, with Sioux Falls Roosevelt (6-5) claiming the fifth spot this week.
Yankton faces a Sioux Falls Lincoln (6-5) team that received a vote on Tuesday.
Sioux Falls Christian (15-1) was a unanimous selection in Class A as the top five teams remained unchanged. Dakota Valley (4-1) remained in second, with Wagner (12-2) in third. Platte-Geddes (14-1) received votes.
Warner (16-0) received 13 of 14 first place votes in Class B, with Chester Area (13-0) drawing the other top pick. Colman-Egan (7-2) moved up from fifth to fourth, with Faith (10-0) moving into the poll in fifth.
Here is the South Dakota Media poll for the week of Sept. 18, 2023. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
1. Harrisburg (14) 10-0 70 1
2. S.F. Jefferson 7-0 56 2
3. S.F. Washington 5-1 42 3
5. S.F. Roosevelt 6-5 10 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: O'Gorman (4-1) 7; Pierre (7-2) 6; Huron (6-3) 2; S.F. Lincoln (6-5) 1
1. S.F. Christian (14) 15-1 70 1
2. Dakota Valley 4-1 50 2
RECEIVING VOTES: Platte-Geddes (14-1) 3; Miller (10-2) 2; Aberdeen Roncalli (7-1) 1
2. Chester Area (1) 13-0 57 2
3. Northwestern 12-5 36 3
RECEIVING VOTES: Burke (10-3) 6; Wolsey-Wessington (8-2) 2; Castlewood (9-4) 2; Hitchcock-Tulare (11-3) 1
