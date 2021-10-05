SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota junior middle blocker Madison Harms has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
Harms, from Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, contributed 34 kills, a .448 hitting percentage and 12 total blocks to three matches last week as the Coyotes posted a 2-1 mark by defeating North Dakota State and Kansas City sandwiched around a loss to Oral Roberts.
Harms, who has reached double figures in kills in three of four Summit League matches this season, produced a career-high 16 in the five-set win over Kansas City that also included a .625 hitting percentage to go with five block assists.
She opened the week with a 10 kill, six block assist performance against North Dakota State that included a season-high .675 hitting percentage.
Harms, honored for the second time this season, is ranked third in the Summit League in hitting percentage at .390 and second in the league in blocks per set at 1.21.
“Harms had another great week!” coach Leanne Williamson said. “She continues to show how much she can impact this team offensively. It says a lot about our passing and defense that (Madison) Jurgens was able to get Harms the ball as much as she did.
“Harms is the type of player that constantly pushes herself to get better each day and she makes the people around her better!”
