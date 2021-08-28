Extreme heat and humidity and a thirty minute lightning delay caused for a near three hour contest between Mount Marty and Walford to get the Lancer women’s soccer season started Saturday afternoon.
“They pushed through,” Mount Marty Lancer head coach Cynthia Chavez said. “They were playing with heart. They pushed through and gave the best that they can. Some of them aren’t used to this heat, so they just pushed until their bodies couldn’t tell them no anymore.”
The Lancers fell to Walford 3-0 in Chavez’s first game with the Lancers at Crane Youngworth Field. One first half goal and a pair of second half goals gave the Warriors (1-1) their first win of the season.
The first goal of the contest came five minutes in when Sydney Boyd was able to find the back of the net. That was the only goal of the half for either side.
In the second half, Mikayla Smith booted a goal 15 minutes in, and five minutes later, play was stopped due to lightning in the area.
After nearly an hour of delay, play was able to resume. Still battling the heat and humidity, Walford put across a third goal when Courtney Turner put a shot past a defender and into the goal.
“Try to keep better possession of the ball, try to move together as a team and be able to get more organized,” Chavez said. “First game, new coach, so it’s a lot of confusion so trying to better that communication and organization for them.”
The Lancer offense struggled to find much momentum, and that will be a focus before their next match Chavez said.
“Definitely focusing on a lot of possession and moving the ball forward so that we can get more numbers,” Chavez said. “Moving as a unit and getting forward that way we can have more opportunities in the box and have more numbers in the box to finish and get those rebounds.”
The Lancers will be back in action at Buena Vista Wednesday at 5 p.m.
