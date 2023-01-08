BRANDON — Chamberlain edged Brandon Valley for top honors in the Dan Pansch girls’ wrestling Invitational on Saturday.

Chamberlain finished at 85 points, beating out Brandon Valley (81.5) and Huron (76). Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon scored 66 points to place fourth, with Britney Rueb (120) and Peyton Hellman (126) winning titles.

