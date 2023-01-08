BRANDON — Chamberlain edged Brandon Valley for top honors in the Dan Pansch girls’ wrestling Invitational on Saturday.
Chamberlain finished at 85 points, beating out Brandon Valley (81.5) and Huron (76). Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon scored 66 points to place fourth, with Britney Rueb (120) and Peyton Hellman (126) winning titles.
Yankton finished with 44 points on the day. Nevaeh Leonard improved to 12-0 with a 142-pound title. Jaclyn Kyte placed third at 126 pounds for the Gazelles.
PRESHO — Viborg-Hurley-Irene-Wakonda placed fifth in the 28-team Mid-Dakota “Bride of the Monster” girls’ wrestling tournament, Saturday in Presho.
Pierre won the title with 181 points, beating out Canton (155) and Harrisburg (108.5). Spearfish (99) was fourth, followed by VHIW (93).
For VHIW, Gian Miller (170) and Lauren Petersen (190) each finished second. Aubrey Jensen (120) placed third.
Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes placed ninth with 41.5 points, led by a 106-pound title from Akane Metcalfe.
GARRETSON — Garretson edge Marion-Freeman for top honors in the five-team Jesse James girls’ wrestling Invitational on Saturday.
Garretson finished with 29 points, two more than the Rebels. Beresford-Alcester-Hudson (22) was third.
Emma McConniel (106) and Sara Cremer (120/126) won titles for Marion-Freeman.
For BAH, Reese Olson won the 132-pound title and Tavyn Valder finished second at 113 pounds.
WINSIDE, Neb. — Niobrara-Verdigre finished fourth in the eight-team Winside Invitational girls’ wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Pierce ran away with the team title, scoring 212 points. Homer (52) was second, followed by Winnebago (31) and Niobrara-Verdigre (20).
For Niobrara-Verdigre, Danika Runnels (100) and Chloe Reynolds (125) each finished third. Cecilia McCormick (130) placed fourth.
Tri County Northeast scored 14 points on the day, led by a runner-up finish from Calie Cockburn (170). Quad County Northeast finished with 11 points, with Emily Olson (130) placing third.
