ALCESTER — The Centerville girls and Lennox boys claimed top honors at the Alcester-Hudson Invitational track and field meet, Tuesday in Alcester.
The Centerville girls scored 142.5 points, beating out Alcester-Hudson (117), Beresford (115) and Lennox (114.5). The Tornadoes had three wins: Sophie Eide in the 1600 (5:47.27), Bailey Hansen in the 300 hurdles (50.96) and Kiylee Westra in the javelin (69-11).
For Alcester-Hudson, Carly Patrick won the 200 (27.06) and the long jump (15-9 1/2). Alexis Gray claimed the 400 (1:06.40).
Beresford won five events, with Savannah Beeson claiming the 100 (12.82) and triple jump (33-8). Laura Bogue won the 800 (2:23.73), Lucy Farley won the 100 hurdles (17.42) and the Watchdogs won the 800 relay (1:55.20).
Gayville-Volin won three events, with Kayla VanOsdel sweeping the shot put (41-0 1/2) and discus (102-2). Maddy Fairley won the 3200 (12;01.37).
The Freeman Academy-Marion girls claimed the 1600 (4:24.59) and medley (4:31.77) relays.
Lennox scored 161.5 to claim the boys’ title, powered by three relay wins: 400 (45.33), 1600 (3:42.46) and 3200 (8:58.78). Also for Orioles, Braeden Wulf won the 200 (24.24), Caleb Sayler won the 800 (2:04.71), Layne Kuper won the 300 hurdles (41.61) and Steven Christion won the long jump (19-7 1/2).
Gayville-Volin claimed four wins, with Darien Rabe sweeping the shot put (52-5 3/4) and discus (139-9 1/2). Kyle Hirsch won the 400 (54.07) and Andrew Gustad won the 110 hurdles (15.67) for the Raiders.
For Freeman Academy-Marion, Titus Roesler won the 1600 (4:37.90). The Bearcats also won the medley relay (3:49.52).
For Centerville, Jack Walters won the triple jump (37-4) and Owen Hunter won the javelin (121-5).
