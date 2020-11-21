WATERTOWN - Sioux Falls Christian clinched its fourth consecutive state volleyball title with a 25-19, 25-18, 25-12 victory over Dakota Valley in the championship of the South Dakota State Class A Volleyball Tournament, Saturday at the Watertown Civic Arena.
SFC (28-1), which beat the Panthers in the final for a second straight year, was led by 19 kills from Abby Glanzer. Kelsi Heard finished with 28 assists. Kylah vanDonkersgoed posted 19 digs and three assisted blocks. Sydney Tims had four ace serves and five assisted blocks. Katie Van Egdom and Lavin Maddox each had 12 digs, and Brooklyn Pater added three assisted blocks in the victory.
For Dakota Valley, which finished at 17-6, Rachel Rosenquist led the way with eight kills, 12 digs and three assisted blocks. Sophia Atchison had seven kills and eight digs. Logan Miller posted 19 assists and eight digs.
Dakota Valley lost to the Chargers in the state championship match for the second straight season, and for the third time in four years.
Third: Parker 3, Hamlin 0
WATERTOWN - The Parker Pheasants capped the 2020 season with a third place finish in the South Dakota State Class A Volleyball Tournament, beating Hamlin 25-16, 25-17, 25-23 in the third place match on Saturday.
For Parker (20-8), Shelby Lang posted 11 kills and 16 digs to lead the way. Cierra Mohr had 28 assists and 10 digs. Ryleigh Andersen and Brooke Berens each had eight kills, with Andersen also recording three ace serves. Breana Jensen had 16 digs and Grace DeWald added 11 digs for the Pheasants.
Hamlin, which finished at 20-6, was led by eight kills and 19 digs from Ashtyn Abraham. Mckenna Prouty had six kills and seven blocks (three solo). Grace Evenson posted 13 assists. Kami Wadsworth posted nine assists, 15 digs and three assisted blocks. Zoey Ruotsalainen posted 10 digs, and Gracelyn Leiseth and Ally Abraham each had a hand in four blocks for the Chargers.
