BURKE — Platte-Geddes finished second in the boys’ division and sixth in the girls’ division of the Meet of Legends track and field event, held Tuesday in Burke.
Gregory won the boys’ title with 114 points. Platte-Geddes scored 88 points, followed by Burke (68) and Winner (62).
For the Black Panther boys, Lee Reiser swept the shot put (55-10 1/2) and discus (158-6). Hayden Sprik (18-4 3/4) and Braxton Bruekelman (18-4) finished 1-2 in the long jump, and teamed with Skyler Hanten and Aiden Bultje to win the 400 relay (46.07).
Burke ran away with the girls’ title, scoring 161 points. Kimball-White Lake (90) was second, followed by Winner (80) and Corsica-Stickney (59).
Platte-Geddes scored 40 points, with Brianna DeGroot’s wins in the 100 (13.01) and 200 (27.29) accounting for half of the total.
