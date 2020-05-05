The South Dakota High School Athletic Administrators Association has announced its awards for the 2019-20 school year. The awards would have been presented at the SDHSAAA annual conference, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dakota Valley’s Bill Clements was recognized with the SDIAAA “Steve Berseth” Professional Development Award.
Platte-Geddes’ Frank Cutler was named the Region 7 Athletic Director of the Year. Bon Homme’s Mike Duffek was recognized for 15 years of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.