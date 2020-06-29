CINCINNATI — South Dakota State University baseball player Gus Steiger has opted to pursue a professional career, signing a free agent contract Saturday with the Cincinnati Reds.
A native of Minnetonka, Minnesota, Steiger was a career .319 hitter for the Jackrabbits, batting above .300 in each of his three seasons at SDSU. He was a two-time all-Summit League selection, earning second-team honors as a second baseman after batting .311 with two home runs and 27 runs batted in during his freshman season.
Steiger moved to shortstop in 2019 and recorded team highs with a .324 batting average, 73 hits, 45 runs scored, 13 doubles, 43 runs batted in and 18 stolen bases. He recorded two or more hits in 23 of the team’s 50 games en route to first-team all-Summit League honors.
In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the right-handed-hitting Steiger posted a team-best .321 batting average in 14 games.
Steiger also was a solid defender for the Jackrabbits, committing only one error as a freshman and was not charged with an error in 53 chances in 2020.
