URBANDALE, Iowa – South Dakota, despite an individual victory from Habiba Aly at No. 2 singles, fell in its season opener in women’s tennis, 6-1, to Iowa State at the Life Time Athletic Club on Friday evening.
Aly, a senior, rallied from a set down to earn a three-set victory over Christin Hsieh, 2-6, 7-5 (10-8).
The Coyotes had chances in the beginning of the match to win the doubles point, but couldn’t sustain match leads in two of the three doubles matches.
Berta Girbau, a sophomore, lost the second set of her match in a tiebreak.
South Dakota returns to the court in two weeks playing Missouri State on Feb. 5 in Sioux Falls and traveling to Des Moines on Feb. 6 to battle Drake.
