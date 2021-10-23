CRETE, Neb. — Doane held Mount Marty to 13 yards rushing and got two rushing touchdowns from Frazzie Wynn in a 28-7 victory over the Lancers in Great Plains Athletic Conference football action on Saturday.
Wynn rushed for 87 yards , L.J. Butler had 71 yards and a score, and Vaughn Martinez was 14-for-19 passing for 159 yards and a score for Doane. Darnell Riley had four catches for 61 yards and a score in the Tigers’ victory.
Torren Devericks passed for 211 yards on 22-of-35 passing for MMU. Rex Ryken had six catches for a team-high 77 yards. Jonah Miyazawa had four catches for 77 yards. Austin Vigants caught a 3-yard touchdown pass for the Lancers.
Cedrich Gooch had nine tackles and Ty Barbazon had eight tackles and 3 ½ sacks for Doane, which finished with nine sacks on the day. Ryan Michal and Donte Wiggins each picked off a pass. Mason Krause and Joaquim Robinson each had two sacks in the victory.
Brandon Dannenbring posted a team-high 12 tackles for Mount Marty. Drew Pendleton finished with nine tackles. Dalyn Norman and Tevita Tomasi each recorded a sack. Josiah Gaetani recovered a fumble for the Lancers.
Mount Marty, 0-8 overall and in the GPAC, plays its final home game on Oct. 30, hosting Hastings. Start time is 1 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field.
