MADISON — The North Star Athletic Association has selected Dakota State senior Traia Hubbard as its Women's Outdoor Field Athlete-of-the-Week, the fourth installment of the weekly conference honors were announced Tuesday by the conference office. It was the second time this season that she received the weekly award (March 30).
Hubbard dominated the throwing events on April 9-10 in the Northwestern (Iowa) Red Raider Invitational at De Valois Stadium in Orange City. She won the discus throw and shot-put titles in the meet, as well as earning a runner-up honor in the weight throw event. She hit the NAIA 'A' Provisional standard qualifying marks in both the discus throw and shot-put.
Hubbard tossed 47.85 meters (157 feet) in the discus throw, breaking her previous school record of 149 feet, 3 inches set in 2019. Her discus throw is currently the second-best toss in the NAIA and leads the league.
She broke an 11-year-old school record in the shot-put with 13.80 meters toss (45 feet, 3.5 inches). Donna Lavea held the previous shot-put school record holder of 45 feet, 1 inch since 2010. Hubbard's shot-put toss is currently the farthest in the North Star conference and sixth-best in the NAIA.
She threw 42.91 meters (140 feet, 9 inches) in the hammer throw for the Trojans, which is second-best toss in the league.
Traia is the daughter of John and Tina Hubbard of Yankton, and a graduate of Gayville-Volin High School. She majors in exercise science at Dakota State University.
DSU continues their outdoor track & field action on Friday, competing in the annual premier event in the Midwest area. The Trojans compete in the Sioux City Relays at Olsen Stadium, with the first events set for 11 a.m. with the women's hammer throw and men's shot put. The running events are slated to start at 1 p.m. with the 5000-meter run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.