LENNOX — Tabor rallied in the late innings to claim a 6-4 victory over Lennox in American Legion baseball action on Friday in Lennox.
Riley Rothschadl and Logan Winckler each had two hits for Yankton. Easton Mudder, Landon Bares and Landon Schmidt each had a hit in the victory.
Andrew Daugherty, Conner Eich and Ashton Bach each had two hits for Lennox. Sawyer Bowers had a double and three RBI. Tristan Butler and Ethan Larson each had a hit in the effort.
Brady Bierema picked up the win, with Rothschadl striking out seven in 2 2/3 innings of one-hit relief. Eich took the loss, striking out nine in the complete game effort.
Dakota Valley 5, Panneton 2
OMAHA, Neb. — Dakota Valley scored a 5-2 victory over Panneton Dental Group (Elkhorn South) in the Battle of Omaha American Legion baseball tournament on Friday.
Jackson Boonstra had a double and a RBI for Dakota Valley. Dylan Lukken, Brendan Barnett, Brandon Major, Grant VanDenHul, Beau Pollema and Garrett Anderson each had a hit in the victory.
Jake Pruchniak went the distance in the victory, striking out 13 and allowing three hits over seven innings of work.
East Moline 9, Dakota Valley 0
OMAHA, Neb. — Isaac Graf threw a five-inning perfect game as East Moline, Illinois, blanked Dakota Valley 9-0 in the Battle of Omaha American Legion baseball tournament on Friday.
Brody Meyers hit a three-run home run in a four-run first inning for East Moline. Colton Farnsworth had two hits and two RBI, and Graf posted two hits in the victory.
Graf struck out seven in the victory. Grant VanDenHul took the loss.
