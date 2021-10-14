HURON — Yankton placed second in the girls’ race and fourth in the boys’ race of the Roger Loecker Invitational cross country meet, Thursday at Broadland Creek Golf Course.
Aberdeen Central swept the team honors.
In the girls’ division, Aberdeen Central beat out Yankton 44 to 55. Brookings (78) was third.
Yankton put two runners in the top five and three in the top 11, led by medalist Thea Chance. Chance finished in 20:26.71 over the 5,000-meter course, edging out Watertown’s Kate McElroy (20:27.58). Aberdeen Central’s Kaylie Peldo (20:43.61) was third, followed by Huron’s Josie Vlieger (20:47.88) and Yankton’s Sophia Petheram (20:49.05).
Also for Yankton, Sydnee Serck (21:27.52) was 11th, Claire Tereshinski (22:01.43) placed 20th, Ava Johanneson (22:17.43) placed 22nd and Shae Rumsey (22:23.78) placed 24th.
Aberdeen Central won the boys’ title 34 to 52 over Brookings. Pierre (60) was third, followed by Yankton (90).
Aberdeen Central’s Josh Martin (16:55.25) edged out Brookings’ Samuel Conrad (16:57.26) for the individual title in the 5,000-meter race. Pierre’s Hayden Shaffer (17:00.66) was third, followed by Yankton’s Zach Fedde (17:15.39) and Pierre’s Jared Lutmer (17:19.28).
Also for Yankton, Harrison Krajewski (17:55.64) and Dylan Payer (18:04.94) broke the top 20, finishing 13th and 18th. Nate Schoenfelder (18:21.02) was 24th, with Tim Merchen (18:53.58) 35th, Taylor Wenzlaff (19:06.48) 38th and Bryton Olson (19:11.21) 40th.
Yankton now turns its attentions to state, Oct. 23 in Sioux Falls. The meet will be run at Yankton Trails Park.
Yankton finished second in the JV girls’ race, as Mitchell claimed a 38 to 65 victory. Kahlen Peterson (22:12.28) and Nora Welker (22:56.18) finished second and third in the 5,000-meter race to lead Yankton.
Yankton was third in the JV boys’ race, led by a Keenan Wagner’s ninth place finish in 19:50.42. Boston Frick (20:06.04) was 14th.
Yankton was fourth in the middle school boys’ race. Lucas Feimer (9:18.15) and Luke Jacobson (9:18.42) finished fourth and fifth in the 2,400-meter event.
Led by medalist Abby Johanneson (9:45.18), Yankton finished second in the middle school girls’ race. Mary Rounds was fifth in the 2,400-meter event, finishing in 9:56.61.
