SIOUX FALLS — It was a tale of two games for the Bon Homme-Avon Cavaliers Tuesday.
“We had a good day, but we fell short,” said Cavaliers head coach Gary Kortan. “We got to the championship. I told the kids that we can't be disappointed our season.”
After Riley Rothschadl threw a 16-strikeout no-hitter in a 5-0 victory over the Dell Rapids Quarriers to get the Cavaliers to the SDHSBA Class B State Championship Game, the Tea Area Titans bested the Cavaliers 13-2 to win the Class B title Tuesday at Sioux Falls Stadium.
“It was just one of those games where we probably played our worst game in the field with five errors,” Kortan said. “We couldn't get off the field. We had two outs those first three innings, but we couldn't make the play to get out of there. That's baseball.
“They played better than we did today. If we play them again, it could be different. It was their day.”
Up 1-0 in the second, Tea scored three runs in the second on Cavaliers pitcher Landon Smith. Tea’s Mason Schramm’s 2-RBI double gave the Titans a 4-0 lead.
While the Cavaliers responded with a run in the second, Tea scored two in the top of the third. The Titans got the lead to nine, 11-2, with a five-run fifth that included a 3-RBI triple by the Titans’ Logan Boom.
“To Tea’s credit, they played flawless,” Kortan said. “What are you going to do when they had 12 hits and zero errors? They deserved it.
“They’ve got a bunch of upperclassmen and strong kids. They're good players and good hitters, so hats off to them.
Bon Homme-Avon’s undefeated bid ended in the championship game, as they were 16-0 entering the contest.
“We accomplished a lot,” Kortan said. “We had the Player of the Year (Rothschadl), won our region, went undefeated until the finals. We’ve got nothing to hang our heads about.”
Rothschadl led the Cavaliers to the championship game, striking out 16 Dell Rapids batters. He hit two triples in that contest, scored two runs and registered one RBI. Easton Mudder also had two RBIs.
“We were really focused for that first game,” Kortan said.
Kortan said that the second-place trophy could be looked at as a memento for the effort the team displayed in that contest even though the team wanted a different trophy.
“We'll always remember that performance and we got the second-place trophy to prove that, but our goal all along was always to be the last team winning the last game and it didn't happen,” he said. “We're going to get ready for summer ball and try to (get first place) again.”
Kortan said he is looking forward to the summer season, “quite a bit” as the Cavaliers’ roster remains the same.
“It's going to be the same team,” he said. “We’ve got just as good a chance to have a productive season as we did now.”
