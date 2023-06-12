NEW ORLEANS—South Dakota track and field had four women recognized as All-America by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Monday afternoon.
Fourth-year sophomore Gen Hirata and sophomore Marleen Mülla garnered first-team honors in the women’s pole vault. Hirata took third and Mülla tied for sixth in the competition. Junior Jacy Pulse and sophomore Danii Anglin received second-team honors, with Pulse finishing 10th in the women’s 400-meter hurdles and Anglin taking 14th in the women’s high jump.
