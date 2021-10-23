SIOUX FALLS — Will I be able to do this? Will I be able to finish?
Those were two of the many questions running through Zach Fedde’s mind on the bus ride to Sioux Falls on Saturday morning.
Beyond the usual nerves, there were lingering concerns — not serious ones, though — about his health. Fedde had, after all, missed a couple of days at school over the previous week due to a head cold and a cough.
“The worst I felt all week was this morning,” said Fedde, a junior at Yankton High School.
“I wasn’t very confident at all when we got off the bus.”
What followed, however, was a personal best.
Fedde finished seventh overall — five spots ahead of his performance last year — in the Class AA boys’ race at the South Dakota State Cross Country Meet, which was run at Yankton Trail Park.
“To come out and run a PR (personal best) surprised me,” he said afterword, while surrounded by family, friends and teammates. “I wasn’t expecting this at all.”
Rapid City Sevens captured the boys’ team title, anchored by individual champion Simeon Birnbaum. Yankton finished 10th as a team, one spot behind their finish from the previous year.
Leading the Bucks’ charge was Fedde, who admitted later that he wasn’t sure where he was in the standings.
“I didn’t even know where I was,” he said. “I was thinking like 10th or something, but when I heard them say seventh, I was totally surprised.”
In addition to the desire to prove to himself that he could battle through illness, Fedde said he also has a motivational tactic in which he picks an opposing runner to focus on: This time, it happened by Samuel Conrad, a fellow junior from Brookings.
“He got me today,” joked Fedde. Conrad finished one spot (and two seconds) ahead of Fedde
Also for the Bucks, sophomore Dylan Payer finished 44th (17:23.87), eighth-grader Harrison Krajewski was 66th (17:47.4), junior Nate Schoenfelder was 87th (18:13.08), senior Tim Merchen was 92nd (18:24.64), freshman Taylor Wenzlaff took 95th (18:32.31) and eighth-grader Bryton Olson finished 98th (18:35.76).
“I’ve been running with these guys for a long time, and we always fire each other up,” Fedde said.
The Yankton Gazelles didn’t need to look very far for something to fire them up heading into the state meet.
They remembered full well the feeling after finishing sixth at the Eastern South Dakota Conference (ESD) meet two weeks earlier, according to junior Sydnee Serck.
“We didn’t do as well at ESD as we wanted, but we had to regroup for state,” she said Saturday. “We ran at a meet in Huron last week to gain some confidence, so that helped, I think.”
The Gazelles finished ninth as a team at the state meet, led by junior Thea Chance’s 16th place finish in a time of 19:44.58 — a mark that required an extra kick at the end.
“I thought it went okay,” she said of her performance. “We had done more speed training for that last 400 meters or so, because I knew I’d need a strong finish.”
O’Gorman easily captured the girls’ team championship with four runners in the top-20, while Sioux Falls Lincoln, Rapid City Stevens, Brandon Valley and Harrisburg rounded out the top-five.
Also for the Gazelles were freshman Sophia Petheram in 34th (20:23.63), Serck in 65th (21:18.91), sophomore Shae Rumsey in 72nd (21:31.65), sophomore Claire Tereshinski in 84th (21:48.21), eighth-grader Kahlen Peterson in 96th (22:01.77) and freshman Ava Johanneson in 105th (22:25.05).
Although the Gazelles slipped from sixth in the Class AA standings last year to ninth this year, the attitude always remains positive, according to Chance.
“There have definitely been some ups and downs, but I have a great team and great coaches who push us,” she said.
That kind of support is exactly what Serck said she tries to provide, as well.
“I’ve been focusing on giving it my all,” she said. “My times won’t break records or anything, but I want to be supportive for my teammates.”
Class A
Belle Fourche’s Sawyer Clarkson out-distanced the field by 40 seconds to win the individual title in a 5,000-meter time of 15:27.13. Sioux Falls Christian won the team title, followed in the top-five by Custer, Milbank, Belle Fourche and Hill City.
Vermillion finished sixth as a team, led by sophomore Joel Dahloff in 29th place (17:35.58), junior Jack Freeburg in 31st (17:47.09), sophomore Jacob Chasing Hawk in 36th (17:57.68) and junior Emery Bohnsack in 52nd (18:23.93).
In other area boys’ top-25 finishes, Ethan-Parkston sophomore Evan Bartelt took 10th place (17:00.04), Beresford sophomore Andrew Atwood was 12th (17:01.66) and Beresford junior Cameron Wells was 22nd (17:22.86).
On the girls’ side in Class, Vermillion sophomore Taeli Barta was 11th overall (19:22.95), followed by teammates eighth-grader Callie Radigan in 20th (19:44.11) and eighth-grader Lydia Anderson in 24th (19:51.95).
Sioux Falls Christian’s Ellie Maddox was the individual champion in a time of 18:44.83. Custer won the team title, followed in the top-five by Chamberlain, Sioux Falls Christian, Red Cloud and Hill City. Vermillion finished three points behind for sixth place.
Class B
Once he was able to catch his breath following his 5,000-meter race, Tavin Schroeder made sure to do one thing.
He hugged his father, Clinton.
“That meant a lot,” said Tavin, a sophomore for Freeman Academy-Marion, which saw its boys’ squad put together a banner day.
The Bearcats finished third in the Class B team standings, anchored by the tandem of Schroeder and senior Malachi Myers. Schroeder finished eighth overall with a time of 17:31.24, just ahead of Myers (17:32.48).
“I felt really good today,” Schroeder said. “My team did well, so I’m happy for everyone.”
Freeman Academy-Marion’s third runner was freshman Finley McConniel in 56th place (19:08.58).
In other area boys’ top-25 action, Irene-Wakonda junior Ethan Haich was 12th (17:49.6).
Miller captured the boys’ team championship, followed in the top-five by Northwestern, Freeman Academy-Marion, Philip and Kimball-White Lake.
On the girls’ side, Freeman Academy-Marion junior Jada Koerner finished fourth in a time of 19:58.57.
“It didn’t go quite how I wanted; I wasn’t feeling as calm as I usually am, but overall, it was still pretty good,” Koerner said.
While at the same time particularly motivated for her junior season knowing she was one of the top-five Class B distance runners in the state, the nerves for the state meet remained, she added.
“I felt nervous about this meet since the first day of practice,” Koerner said. “I had always thought about it.”
Kimball-White Lake edged Potter County 26-29 for the team championship, followed in the top-five by Aberdeen Christian, Ipswich and Arlington. Northwestern’s Ella Boekelheide was the individual champion, in a clocking of 19:39.44.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.