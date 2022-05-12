PLAINVIEW, Neb. — Creighton was second in the boys’ division and Niobrara-Verdigre was third in the girls’ division of the District D-4 Track and Field Meet, Thursday in Plainview, Nebraska.
The top two finishers in each individual event, and the champion in each relay automatically qualify for the Nebraska State Meet, May 20-21 in Omaha. The top six individual and top seven relays that did not automatically qualify for state will receive wild card berths to state.
Plainview won the boys’ title, 123 to 85.5 over Creighton. Niobrara-Verdigre scored 28 points on the day.
Creighton had four boys account for four wins and eight qualifying spots. Cade Hammer won the long jump (20-4) and triple jump (40-9 3/4), and was second in the 200 (23.93). Brody Eggers won the high jump (6-0), and was second in the triple jump (39-5 1/4) and 400 (53.33).
Also for the Bulldog boys, Kyler Adams won the 110 hurdles (17.27) and Matthew Johnson was second in the pole vault (11-2).
O’Neill St. Mary’s won the girls’ title, 114 to 98 over Plainview. The Cougars were a close third with 96 points. Creighton scored 15 points and Santee had three points on the day.
Two athletes won three events for Niobrara-Verdigre, with Andrea Sucha winning the high jump (5-1) and 100 hurdles (16.3), and placing second in the triple jump (33-11). Michaela Ravenkamp won the 3200, finishing in 13:57.35.
The Cougars also finished second in the 400 (53.62) and 1600 (4:28.55) relays, with Summer Veseley, Josilyn Miller and Bree Breithaupt running on both relays. Billie Prichett ran on the 400 relay and Ashley Parks ran on the 1600 relay for Niobrara-Verdigre.
For Creighton, Maycee Zimmerer won the pole vault (8-6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.