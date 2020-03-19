Parkston’s Braden Bruening edged Tripp-Delmont-Armour’s Micah Lau and Bon Homme’s Nate Scieszinski for the top spot, as the all-Little Missouri Valley Conference boys’ basketball team was announced on Thursday.
Bruening received 84 points, with Lau (83) and Scieszinski (80) close behind in the voting. Coaches in the league voted for 15 players, with 15 points for their top pick and one point for their 15th pick.
Here is the full list, in order of selection: Braden Bruening, Parkston; Micah Lau, TDA; Nate Scieszinski, Bon Homme; Nolan Carda, Wagner; Nate Doering, Parkston; Jaeson Garcia, Andes Central-Dakota Christian; Mason Dennis, Scotland (Garcia and Dennis tied); Logan Schuurmans, Avon; Carson Koehn, TDA; Dustin Honomichl, Wagner; Carter Uecker, Bon Homme; Nathan Boettcher, Parkston; Ty Mogck, Scotland; Parker Vander Pol, ACDC; Riley Rothschadl, Bon Homme
