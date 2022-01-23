BROOKINGS — South Dakota second-year freshman Erin Kinney clocked the fastest 60-meter time by a Coyote woman in program history to highlight 10 event wins Saturday at the Jim Emmerich Invitational inside the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.
Kinney clocked a record time of 7.53 seconds to with the 60-meter race. She improved her personal best in the event by four-hundredths of a second and was one-hundredth of a second fastest than the previous school record held by Samara Spencer (2018). Kinney, a native of Sioux Falls, S.D., swept the 60 meters and 200 meters on the afternoon. Her 200-meter time of 24.67 seconds was also a personal best and ranks eighth in USD program history.
Fifth-year senior Holly Gerberding was the other Coyote to capture a pair of event titles on Saturday. She won the long jump for the second-straight week, leaping a best distance of 18-8 ½ (5.70m) today. She also won the 600 meters in 1:39.28.
Consistency has been the name of the game for freshman Danii Anglin in the women’s high jump. She won the event with the same height of 5-8 ¾ (1.75m) for the third-straight meet.
Reigning Summit Track Athlete of the Week Brithton Senior returned to Saturday to win the 60-meter hurdles in 7.98 seconds.
South Dakota swept the men’s sprints. Third-year sophomore Dylan Kautz clocked 6.83 seconds to win the 60 meters and second-year freshman Demar Francis took the tape in the 200 meters in 21.54 seconds. Third-year sophomore Ardell Inlay finished third in both sprints, clocking 6.93 seconds for the 60 meters and 22.07 in the 200.
The reigning Summit Field Athlete of the Week, freshman Marleen Mülla tallied her third pole vault title in as many meets this winter. She cleared 13-9 ½ (4.20m) to lead a pack of Yotes to a 1-6 sweep in the event on Saturday. Fifth-year junior Landon Kemp and second-year freshman Jaidyn Garrett both cleared 12-9 ½ (3.90m) for second and third, respectively.
The Coyotes swept first through fourth in the women’s 200 meters led by Kinney’s win. Freshmen Anna Robinson finished runner-up in 24.90 seconds and Caelyn Valandra-Prue was third in 24.90 seconds. Robinson also finished third in the 60 meters with a time of 7.72 seconds. Her preliminary time in the 60 meters of 7.68 seconds ranks seventh in USD history.
The women’s 4x400-meter relay also took home first place with a clocking of 3:49.45. Third-year sophomore Madison Jochum, Robinson, second-year freshman Jacy Pulse and freshman Moe Bridgen all took a turn to carry. The men’s 4x400-meter relay of second-year freshman Lionel McPhaull Jr., Francis, second-year freshman Dylan Blake and Inlay finished runner-up in 3:21.28.
Third-year sophomore Meredith Clark finished runner-up in the shot put with a personal best throw of 49-3. She ranks fourth in USD program history with the mark. Fourth-year junior Josephine Starner took third in the field with a toss of 47-9 (14.55m).
Second-year freshman Abrielle Jirele placed second in the women’s mile, crossing the finish line in 4:58.49. It marked her second-straight week under five minutes for the mile. She also finished third in the 3,000 meters with a time of 10:00.90.
Making his return for the first time since cross country season, fourth-year junior Merga Gemeda took second in the mile with a time of 4:14.20.
Fourth-year sophomore Sage Hagen and second-year freshman Jacob Jenkins took second and third, respectively, in the triple jump. Hagen leaped 47-3 (14.40m) and Jenkins cleared 47-1 ¾ (14.37m)
Fourth-year junior Jack Durst added a runner-up finish in the high jump with a clearance of 6-6 ¾ (2.00m).
Fourth-year junior Jessie Sullivan placed third in the weight throw competition with a mark of 66-8 (20.32m).
In addition to her anchor carry in the relay, Bridgen took third in the open 400 meters with a time of 57.59 seconds.
Freshman Spencer Buley took third in the pole vault with a clearance of 15-11 (4.85m).
South Dakota resumes action next Saturday at Nebraska’s Adidas Classic in Lincoln, Nebraska.
