LINCOLN, Neb. — Creighton’s Braxton Brockhaus has been named to the Class D All-State team for boys’ golf, announced Monday.
Brockhaus, a senior, tied for fourth in the Nebraska State Class D Boys’ Golf Championships, May 25-26.
Classification comparisons are based solely on the athletes’ performance at the NSAA State Championships.
