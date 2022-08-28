VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes volleyball team held off a comeback from the Missouri Tigers for a 25-15, 25-22, 16-25, 21-25, 15-13 victory here at Sanford Coyote Sports Center Sunday to wrap up the Coyote Invitational.
The victory makes Coyotes head coach Leanne Williamson the winningest coach in USD history.
South Dakota improves to 2-1 on the season, while Missouri falls to 1-2.
USD won the first two sets of the game, but Missouri scratched their way to a 2-2 tie through four sets.
“(Missouri) got more touches on our attackers and they ran some balls down,” Williamson said. “They weren't all easy, but (Missouri) did some really good things in the back court and it made us have to work for things on the back end too. That's where, in set three, we struggled a little bit. We were used to some of those balls going down and getting kills in those moments. Instead, (the Tigers) were digging and transitioning out of it. We didn't seem as prepared.”
Still, when crunch time hit, Williamson was proud of the way her team responded.
The Coyotes jumped out to a 5-1 lead early in the fifth set. After a Missouri timeout, the teams traded points until Missouri went on a 3-0 run to get within two runs, 10-8. The Tigers would get within one point at 11-10. USD would not relinquish the lead the rest of the way, trading scores with Missouri as they got set point at 14-12. Missouri would score to get within one yet again, but Evelyn Diederich got the winning kill for the Coyotes to get the win.
“As a coach, it always goes through your mind early on in the season of trying to do everything you can to win that first five-setter because it’s a different feel,” Williamson said. “It’s a different type of energy, and there’s a different stress level to it. I even caught myself getting a little bit too crazy. I had to sit down for a minute and collect myself. It comes down to competing at a high level and not waiting for things to be perfect. Our team did that well."
Fifth-year libero Lolo Weideman was proud of the way her team responded to the adversity.
“It's a lot of pressure,” fifth-year libero Lolo Weideman said. “But we thrive on pressure. It's a very rewarding feeling that we didn't back down the whole game.”
Elizabeth Juhnke led the Coyotes with 22 kills, while setter Brooklyn Schram was setting her teammates up effectively throughout the game with 46 assists and 21 digs. Schram also had a hitting percentage of .600 for the game.
Juhnke praised Schram’s ability to give her teammates chances to get kills.
“(Brooklyn) distributed the ball well,” Juhnke said. “She found seams and allowed me to find seams in the block. (She also did an excellent job of) getting our middles involved and Aimee (Adams) involved. That helps (us) to find areas in the court and see them from the block.”
Kaylee Cox led the Tigers with 18 kills.
Tied 13-13 in the first set, the Coyotes went on an 11-1 run to get set point at 24-14. After a Missouri kill, Juhnke got the set kill for USD to take the set 25-15.
The second set was competitive through the first half. However, after a 5-0 USD run to take a 17-13 lead, Missouri answered with an 8-1 run of their own to take a 21-18 lead. The Coyotes responded in kind as they went on a 7-1 run of their own to take the set 25-22.
Missouri controlled set three right from the onset. The Tigers jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead, forcing USD to use a timeout. The Coyotes put together a 3-0 set to draw within four at 16-12, but Missouri was able to control the set as it won 25-16.
Set four started out back-and-forth, as the teams were knotted at 10-10. USD went on a 4-1 run to take a 14-11 lead, forcing Missouri into a timeout. The Tigers responded, as they went on a 6-1 run to lead 17-15, prompting a Coyote timeout. USD would score the next two points to tie the game, but Missouri would go on a 3-0 run to take a 20-17 lead. The Tigers controlled play through the rest of the set as they won 25-21.
Williamson was satisfied with the improvements she saw from her team throughout the weekend. Last year, the Coyotes went 0-3 against the teams they were playing in the Invitational.
“We've all wanted a few of these matches back (from last year) going into this weekend,” Williamson said. (These games) did not come easy. But our team battled through it and got better as the weekend went on in a lot of ways. It starts to show how difficult we can be to play. When we're at our best and even when we weren't at our best, we stayed together. We stayed cohesive as a team, and we continue to communicate.”
The game was the last of the Invitational, which took place from Friday-Sunday. USD, Missouri, Louisville and Northern Kentucky were all a part of the tournament to open each of their respective seasons. Louisville went 3-0 in the tournament and Northern Kentucky went 0-3.
USD looks to continue to build on a successful Coyote Invitational at the Borderland Invitational next weekend in El Paso, Texas. The Coyotes will take on Portland State, New Mexico, and UTEP in the tournament.
