2021 SCL SCHEDULE

Subject to change. Start times are 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

 

Sunday, May 16

Freeman at Yankton Tappers

Lesterville at Crofton

Menno at Scotland, ppd.

Tabor at Irene

Yankton Lakers at Wynot

Thursday, May 20

Crofton at Scotland

Irene at Yankton Tappers

Tabor at Wynot

Yankton Lakers at Lesterville

Sunday, May 23

Irene at Yankton Lakers

Lesterville at Freeman

Tabor at Crofton

Wynot at Scotland

Yankton Tappers at Menno

Thursday, May 27

Crofton at Irene

Freeman at Tabor

Scotland at Menno

Wynot at Lesterville

Sunday, May 30

Crofton at Menno

Irene at Freeman

Scotland at Lesterville

Tabor at Yankton Lakers

Yankton Tappers at Wynot

Thursday, June 3

Crofton at Freeman

Irene at Wynot

Tabor at Yankton Tappers

Yankton Lakers at Menno

Sunday, June 6

Crofton at Yankton Lakers

Freeman at Scotland

Lesterville at Irene

Menno at Wynot

Tuesday, June 8

Menno at Lesterville

Tabor at Scotland

Yankton Tappers at Freeman

Thursday, June 10

Lesterville at Yankton Lakers

Tabor at Menno

Yankton Tappers at Crofton

Friday, June 11

Wynot at Freeman

Sunday, June 13

Freeman at Lesterville

Irene at Menno

Scotland at Crofton

Wynot at Yankton Lakers

Yankton Tappers at Tabor

Tuesday, June 15

Freeman at Irene

Scotland at Yankton Lakers

Thursday, June 17

Lesterville at Tabor

Scotland at Irene

Yankton Lakers at Yankton Tappers

Friday, June 18

Menno at Freeman

Sunday, June 20

Crofton at Wynot

Freeman at Yankton Lakers

Lesterville at Menno

Scotland at Tabor

Tuesday, June 22

Menno at Irene

Yankton Tappers at Scotland

Thursday, June 24

Freeman at Wynot

Lesterville at Scotland

Menno at Crofton

Yankton Lakers at Tabor

Yankton Tappers at Irene

Sunday, June 27

Irene at Lesterville

Menno at Yankton Tappers

Scotland at Wynot

Tabor at Freeman

Yankton Lakers at Crofton

Thursday, July 1

Crofton at Yankton Tappers

Irene at Scotland

Wynot at Menno

Yankton Lakers at Freeman

Friday, July 2

Tabor at Lesterville

Saturday, July 3

Wynot at Crofton

Sunday, July 4

Freeman at Menno

Yankton Tappers at Yankton Lakers

Thursday, July 8

Irene at Crofton

Lesterville at Yankton Tappers

Wynot at Tabor

Yankton Lakers at Scotland

Sunday, July 11

Freeman at Crofton

Irene at Tabor

Lesterville at Wynot

Menno at Yankton Lakers, TBA

Scotland at Yankton Tappers, TBA

Thursday, July 15

Crofton at Lesterville

Menno at Tabor

Wynot at Yankton Tappers

Yankton Lakers at Irene

Sunday, July 18

Crofton at Tabor

Scotland at Freeman

Wynot at Irene

Yankton Tappers at Lesterville

