2021 SCL SCHEDULE
Subject to change. Start times are 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
Sunday, May 16
Freeman at Yankton Tappers
Lesterville at Crofton
Menno at Scotland, ppd.
Tabor at Irene
Yankton Lakers at Wynot
Thursday, May 20
Crofton at Scotland
Irene at Yankton Tappers
Tabor at Wynot
Yankton Lakers at Lesterville
Sunday, May 23
Irene at Yankton Lakers
Lesterville at Freeman
Tabor at Crofton
Wynot at Scotland
Yankton Tappers at Menno
Thursday, May 27
Crofton at Irene
Freeman at Tabor
Scotland at Menno
Wynot at Lesterville
Sunday, May 30
Crofton at Menno
Irene at Freeman
Scotland at Lesterville
Tabor at Yankton Lakers
Yankton Tappers at Wynot
Thursday, June 3
Crofton at Freeman
Irene at Wynot
Tabor at Yankton Tappers
Yankton Lakers at Menno
Sunday, June 6
Crofton at Yankton Lakers
Freeman at Scotland
Lesterville at Irene
Menno at Wynot
Tuesday, June 8
Menno at Lesterville
Tabor at Scotland
Yankton Tappers at Freeman
Thursday, June 10
Lesterville at Yankton Lakers
Tabor at Menno
Yankton Tappers at Crofton
Friday, June 11
Wynot at Freeman
Sunday, June 13
Freeman at Lesterville
Irene at Menno
Scotland at Crofton
Wynot at Yankton Lakers
Yankton Tappers at Tabor
Tuesday, June 15
Freeman at Irene
Scotland at Yankton Lakers
Thursday, June 17
Lesterville at Tabor
Scotland at Irene
Yankton Lakers at Yankton Tappers
Friday, June 18
Menno at Freeman
Sunday, June 20
Crofton at Wynot
Freeman at Yankton Lakers
Lesterville at Menno
Scotland at Tabor
Tuesday, June 22
Menno at Irene
Yankton Tappers at Scotland
Thursday, June 24
Freeman at Wynot
Lesterville at Scotland
Menno at Crofton
Yankton Lakers at Tabor
Yankton Tappers at Irene
Sunday, June 27
Irene at Lesterville
Menno at Yankton Tappers
Scotland at Wynot
Tabor at Freeman
Yankton Lakers at Crofton
Thursday, July 1
Crofton at Yankton Tappers
Irene at Scotland
Wynot at Menno
Yankton Lakers at Freeman
Friday, July 2
Tabor at Lesterville
Saturday, July 3
Wynot at Crofton
Sunday, July 4
Freeman at Menno
Yankton Tappers at Yankton Lakers
Thursday, July 8
Irene at Crofton
Lesterville at Yankton Tappers
Wynot at Tabor
Yankton Lakers at Scotland
Sunday, July 11
Freeman at Crofton
Irene at Tabor
Lesterville at Wynot
Menno at Yankton Lakers, TBA
Scotland at Yankton Tappers, TBA
Thursday, July 15
Crofton at Lesterville
Menno at Tabor
Wynot at Yankton Tappers
Yankton Lakers at Irene
Sunday, July 18
Crofton at Tabor
Scotland at Freeman
Wynot at Irene
Yankton Tappers at Lesterville
