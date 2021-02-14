MITCHELL — Viborg-Hurley recovered from a 10-point halftime deficit to claim a 50-40 victory over Aberdeen Christian in the DWU Culver’s Classic on Saturday.
Gradee Sherman posted 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead Viborg-Hurley, which trailed 24-14 at the half. Eli Boomgarden had 12 points, and Hayden Gilbert added 11 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in the victory.
Ethan Russell scored 11 points and Malek Wieker scored 10 points for Aberdeen Christian. Brent Ekanger added 12 rebounds.
Viborg-Hurley, 13-3, hosts Menno on Tuesday in Viborg. Aberdeen Christian, 12-4, hosts Langford Area on Tuesday.
VIBORG-HURLEY (13-3) 7 7 19 17 — 50
ABERDEEN CHR. (12-4) 10 14 8 8 — 40
Howard 47, Platte-Geddes 45
MITCHELL — Howard’s Tisyn Spader scored just ahead of the buzzer to lift the Tigers to a 47-45 victory over Platte-Geddes in the DWU Culver’s Classic on Saturday.
Spader finished with a game-high 16 points and added eight rebounds. Sam Aslesen posted 15 points and 14 rebounds. Ryder Erickson added 11 points for the Tigers.
Kelby VanDerWerff led Platte-Geddes with 15 points. Caden Foxley added 13 points and 15 rebounds.
Howard, 16-2, hosts Canistota on Tuesday. Platte-Geddes, 13-4, travels to Scotland on Monday.
HOWARD (16-2) 9 12 14 12 — 47
PLATTE-GEDDES (13-4) 8 10 16 11 — 45
Corsica-Stickney 67, Freeman Academy-Marion 61
MITCHELL — Corsica-Stickney jumped out to an early lead and held on for a 67-61 victory over Freeman Academy-Marion in the DWU Culver’s Classic on Saturday in Mitchell.
Brendan Wentland scored 27 points for Corsica-Stickney, which led 19-9 after one quarter. Trever Burke posted 15 points and five assists. Jaylen Kemp added eight points and five assists for the Jaguars.
Thalen Schroeder led Freeman Academy-Marion with 22 points and six rebounds. Connor Epp posted 12 points and nine assists. Quincy Blue added eight points.
Corsica-Stickney, 10-6, hosts Tripp-Delmont-Armour on Tuesday. Freeman Academy-Marion, 11-6, hosts Alcester-Hudson on Tuesday in Marion.
FR. ACAD.-MAR. (11-6) 9 20 12 20 — 61
CORS.-STICK. (10-5) 19 21 15 12 — 67
Canistota 61, Dell Rapids St. Mary 56
MITCHELL — Canistota overcame an 13-point first quarter deficit to claim a 61-56 victory over Dell Rapids St. Mary in the DWU Culver’s Classic on Saturday in Mitchell.
Chase Merrill scored 23 points and Isiah Robertson netted 17 points, going 10-for-11 from the line, for Canistota. Tyce Ortman finished with 15 points. Logan Katzer added 12 rebounds and four assists for the Hawks in the victory.
Connor Libis scored a game-high 27 points for St. Mary. Sam Palmer posted 13 points. Max Herber had nine rebounds for the Cardinals.
Canistota, 15-2, travels to Howard on Tuesday. St. Mary, 14-4, hosts Baltic on Friday.
DR ST. MARY 24 12 7 13 — 56
CANISTOTA (15-2) 13 19 15 14 — 61
Lyman 44, Bridgewater-Emery 41
MITCHELL — Lyman outlasted Bridgewater-Emery 44-41 in the DWU Culver’s Classic on Saturday in Mitchell.
Tyson Floyd scored 14 points and Toby Estes had 13 points to lead Lyman. Stockton McClanahan posted eight points, seven rebounds and five steals, and Sam McClanahan added six assists in the victory.
Camden Dye led Bridgewater-Emery with nine points. Bodie Burnham had eight points and five assists.
Lyman, 14-3, travels to Chamberlain on Tuesday. Bridgewater-Emery, 11-6, hosts Irene-Wakonda on Tuesday.
LYMAN (14-3) 7 10 14 13 — 44
BRIDGEWATER-EMERY (11-6) 14 9 8 10 — 41
DeSmet 76, White River 63
MITCHELL — Kalen Garry finished with 36 points and 12 rebounds to lead top-ranked DeSmet past White River 76-63 in the DWU Culver’s Classic on Saturday.
Ethan McCune went 4-for-7 from three-point range, finishing with 12 points, for DeSmet. Cody Cavanaugh added 10 points for the Bulldogs.
Joe Sayler scored 21 points and Dylan Marshall scored 18 points for White River. Colbe Scott added 10 points in the victory.
DeSmet, 17-1, travels to Lake Preston on Tuesday. White River hosts Lakota Tech on Thursday.
WHITE RIVER (11-5) 14 14 16 19 — 63
DESMET (17-1) 23 17 18 18 — 76
St. Thomas More 63, Dell Rapids 53
MITCHELL — St. Thomas More outscored Dell Rapids 33-19 in the middle two periods to pull away to a 63-53 victory over the Quarriers in the DWU Culver’s Classic on Saturday.
Caleb Hollenbeck scored 19 points and Cade Kandolin netted 18 points for St. Thomas More. Ryan Wojcik had 15 points and nine rebounds in the victory.
Brayden Pankonen led Dell Rapids with 12 points. Colin Rentz and Avery Boechler each had 10 points for the Quarriers.
St. Thomas More, 14-3, hosts Hot Springs on Tuesday. Dell Rapids, 11-6, travels to Sisseton on Tuesday.
DELL RAPIDS (11-6) 11 11 8 23 — 53
ST. THOMAS MORE (14-3) 12 18 15 18 — 63
Hanson 56, Chamberlain 42
MITCHELL — Hanson used three players in double figures to claim a 56-42 victory over Chamberlain in the DWU Culver’s Classic on Saturday.
Ethan Cheeseman scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Hanson. Riley Ferry and Noah Price each scored 11 points. Hayden Bahmuller grabbed 12 rebounds in the victory.
Drayton Priebe scored 20 points for Chamberlain.
Hanson, 14-4, travels to Corsica-Stickney on Thursday. Chamberlain, 15-2, hosts Lyman on Tuesday.
CHAMBERLAIN (15-2) 7 15 11 9 — 42
HANSON (14-4) 17 11 16 12 — 56
Other Games
Vermillion 71, Beresford 22
BERESFORD — Class A top-ranked Vermillion roared out to a 19-5 lead after one quarter on the way to a 71-22 rout of Beresford in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Jakob Dobney led Vermillion with 24 points. Jake Jensen added 12 points.
Isaiah Richards led Beresford with seven points.
Vermillion, 16-0, travels to Madison on Monday. Beresford hosts Lennox on Tuesday.
VERMILLION (16-0) 19 18 19 15 — 71
BERESFORD (5-10) 5 11 1 5 — 22
Cedar Catholic 64, LHNE 34
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic built a 38-10 halftime lead on the way to a 64-34 victory over Lutheran High Northeast in Mid-State Conference boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Myles Thoene scored 20 points and had four assists for Cedar Catholic, which had a 20-0 run in the first half. Tate Thoene scored 17 points and had four steals in the victory.
Grant Colligan, Haydyn Beaudette and Adam Echtenkamp each had six points for LHNE.
LUTHERAN HIGH NE 10 0 10 14 — 34
CEDAR CATHOLIC 22 16 14 12 — 64
Sioux Valley 74, Parker 43
VOLGA — Kelton Vincent scored 35 points to lead Sioux Valley past Parker 74-43 in Big East Conference boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Oliver Vincent finished with 18 points for Sioux Valley, which hit 13 three-pointers in the contest. Parker Puetz added seven rebounds and eight assists in the victory.
Carter Robertson scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Davin Fuller had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Parker.
PARKER (10-7) 8 6 14 15 — 43
SIOUX VALLEY (16-1) 18 21 15 20 — 74
Mitchell 64, Harrisburg 46
HARRISBURG — Caden Hinker scored 34 points, going over 1,000 points for his career, as Mitchell downed Harrisburg 64-46 in Eastern South Dakota Conference boys’ basketball action on saturday.
Dylan Soulek added 11 points in the victory.
Conner Geddes and Blaze Lubbers each scored 12 points for Harrisburg. Hayden Muirhead added 10 points.
Mitchell, 13-3, hosts O’Gorman on Tuesday. Harrisburg, 11-3, travels to Brandon Valley on Tuesday.
Madison 69, Canton 59
MADISON — Connor Hively scored 22 points to lead Madison past Canton 69-59 in Dakota XII Conference boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Carter Bergheim finished with 14 points and six assists for Madison. Aspen Dahl added 10 points and eight rebounds in the victory.
Jacob Vanderweerd scored 13 points for Canton. Derek Tieszen and Payton Eben each had 11 points.
Madison, 9-6, hosts top-ranked Vermillion on Monday. Canton travels to West Central on Tuesday.
CANTON (6-11) 11 15 17 16 — 59
MADISON (9-6) 13 14 20 22 — 69
Flandreau 57, Clark-Willow Lake 39
FLANDREAU — Flandreau used a pair of double-doubles to claim a 57-39 victory over Clark-Willow Lake in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Tash Lunday led Flandreau with 27 points and 12 rebounds. Chase LeBrun added 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Trey Huber scored 16 points for Clark-Willow Lake.
Flandreau, 11-5, travels to Parker on Monday. CWL, 9-7, travels to Britton-Hecla on Tuesday.
Milbank 68, Tri-Valley 59
MILBANK — Milbank used four players in double figures to claim a 68-59 victory over Tri-Valley in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Will Cummings scored 20 points and Bennett Schwenn netted 17 points to lead Milbank. Carter Hartman posted 12 points and Garrett Mertens finished with 10 points off the bench in the victory.
Riley Haynes scored a game-high 22 points for Tri-Valley. Tyler Johnson finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.
Milbank, 10-7, hosts Tiospa Zina on Friday. Tri-Valley travels to Montrose to face McCook Central-Montrose on Tuesday.
TRI-VALLEY (7-9) 19 10 18 12 — 59
MILBANK (10-7) 19 13 18 18 — 68
Gregory 71, Jones County 45
GREGORY — Daniel Mitchell finished with 38 points and 20 rebounds to lead Gregory past Jones County 71-45 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Cruz Klundt added 14 points and eight rebounds in the victory.
Wyatt Olson scored 13 points to lead Jones County. Jett Nix and Kayin Convey each had 12 points.
Gregory, 9-9, travels to Highmore to face Highmore-Harrold on Monday. Jones County travels to Bennett County on Friday.
JONES COUNTY (7-11) 4 24 11 6 — 45
GREGORY (9-9) 15 17 20 19 — 71
