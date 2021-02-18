BASKETBALL
THURSDAY’S S.D. BOYS
Aberdeen Christian 55, Aberdeen Roncalli 45
Burke 71, Wagner 58
Canistota 55, Irene-Wakonda 40
Canton 69, Alcester-Hudson 56
Clark/Willow Lake 49, Sisseton 46
Corsica/Stickney 68, Hanson 58
Custer 63, Lead-Deadwood 26
Dakota Valley 68, Sioux City, East, Iowa 60
Dupree 66, Newell 44
Elkton-Lake Benton 61, Arlington 57
Ethan 58, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 53
Faulkton 62, Sully Buttes 36
Florence/Henry 51, Warner 49
Freeman Academy/Marion 74, Menno 48
Gayville-Volin 65, Freeman 35
Howard 63, Viborg-Hurley 52
Kimball/White Lake 68, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 67
Lake Preston 52, Colman-Egan 44
Leola/Frederick 66, North Central Co-Op 30
Lower Brule 74, Philip 40
Madison 61, Beresford 33
Marty Indian 62, Colome 58
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 75, Parkston 54
North Border 72, Hillsboro/Central Valley, N.D. 47
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 83, Centerville 65
Potter County 61, Ipswich 37
Rapid City Christian 62, Hill City 48
Rapid City Stevens 69, Rapid City Central 60
Redfield 64, Webster 37
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 54, Mitchell Christian 50, OT
Sioux Falls Christian 58, Harrisburg 57, OT
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 65, Sioux Falls Washington 62
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 71, Brandon Valley 58
Sioux Valley 69, Garretson 38
Tiospa Zina Tribal 60, Britton-Hecla 30
Vermillion 65, Flandreau 49
Waubay/Summit 64, Northwestern 32
West Central 61, McCook Central/Montrose 43
THURSDAY’S S.D. GIRLS
Aberdeen Roncalli 39, Aberdeen Christian 23
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 51, Kimball/White Lake 28
Arlington 50, Elkton-Lake Benton 45
Belle Fourche 52, New Underwood 39, OT
Bridgewater-Emery 63, DeSmet 47
Canton 46, Alcester-Hudson 37
Castlewood 63, Estelline/Hendricks 28
Centerville 55, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 14
Colome 63, Marty Indian 52
Custer 62, Lead-Deadwood 25
Dell Rapids 51, Madison 46
Ethan 61, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 36
Faulkton 53, Sully Buttes 47
Freeman 70, Gayville-Volin 47
Garretson 69, Sioux Valley 67
Hanson 55, Chamberlain 50
Herreid/Selby Area 66, Northwestern 21
Hill City 71, Rapid City Christian 63
Howard 65, Viborg-Hurley 55
Ipswich 55, Potter County 47
Jones County 61, Lyman 39
Lemmon 76, McIntosh 24
Leola/Frederick 39, North Central Co-Op 36
McCook Central/Montrose 72, Chester 25
Menno 48, Freeman Academy/Marion 13
Miller 51, Highmore-Harrold 46
Mobridge-Pollock 68, Stanley County 32
Newell 54, Dupree 49
Parkston 54, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 36, Mitchell Christian 27
Scotland 45, Canistota 32
Sioux Falls Washington 64, Brandon Valley 44
Spearfish 56, Douglas 27
Sturgis Brown 54, Hot Springs 36
Tea Area 70, Parker 40
Tri-Valley 57, Lennox 38
Vermillion 55, Irene-Wakonda 53
West Central 54, Baltic 30
White River 75, Lakota Tech 61
Wolsey-Wessington 58, Hitchcock-Tulare 57
THURSDAY’S NEB. BOYS
Ashland-Greenwood 40, Bishop Neumann 36
College View Academy 70, Elba 31
Columbus Scotus 36, David City 33
Cross County 34, Centennial 31, OT
Elkhorn Mount Michael 70, Bennington 44
LeMars, Iowa 73, South Sioux City 35
Lincoln Southwest 58, Omaha South 44
McCook 48, Cozad 41
Millard West 68, Columbus 36
Nebraska Christian 51, Omaha Gross Catholic 38
Ogallala 82, Broken Bow 51
Omaha Creighton Prep 76, Millard North 75
Omaha Skutt Catholic 66, Ralston 46
Platteview 77, Douglas County West 69
Plattsmouth 51, Fort Calhoun 45
Sidney 53, Chadron 39
THURSDAY’S NEB. GIRLS
Lincoln Southwest 75, Papillion-LaVista 49
Millard West 50, Columbus 38
Sub-District B-7
Hastings 51, Holdrege 41
Sub-District C1-1
Syracuse 48, Auburn 24
Sub-District C1-2
Lincoln Lutheran 45, Lincoln Christian 22
Sub-District C1-4
Bishop Neumann 41, Wahoo 32
Louisville 51, Omaha Roncalli 39
Sub-District C1-5
North Bend Central 46, West Point-Beemer 38
Sub-District C1-8
Grand Island Central Catholic 38, St. Paul 30
Winnebago 33, Pierce 23
Sub-District C1-9
Hastings St. Cecilia 40, Kearney Catholic 25
Sub-District C1-10
Broken Bow 49, O'Neill 44
Sub-District C1-11
Gothenburg 48, Chase County 40
Sub-District C1-12
Sidney 57, Chadron 37
Sub-District C2-1
Freeman 38, Johnson County Central 26
Sub-District C2-4
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 47, Pender 39
Sub-District C2-5
Crofton 56, North Central 24
Sub-District C2-6
Norfolk Catholic 45, Clarkson/Leigh 27
Sub-District C2-7
Cross County 34, Centennial 31
Sub-District C2-8
Sutton 52, Superior 44
Sub-District C2-9
Ravenna 45, Fullerton 37
Sub-District C2-10
Wood River 53, Elm Creek 45
Sub-District C2-12
Bridgeport 74, Gordon/Rushville 56
Sub-District D1-3
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 72, Plainview 40
Sub-District D1-4
Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Boyd County 32
Sub-District D1-5
Summerland 48, Elgin Public/Pope John 32
Sub-District D1-6
Central Valley 48, East Butler 33
Sub-District D1-8
Shelton 39, Silver Lake 37
Sub-District D1-9
Pleasanton 63, Amherst 30
Sub-District D1-10
Anselmo-Merna 55, Ansley-Litchfield 29
Sub-District D1-11
Dundy County-Stratton 46, Southwest 39
Sub-District D1-12
North Platte St. Patrick's 68, South Platte 65
Sub-District D2-1
Falls City Sacred Heart 39, Sterling 28
Sub-District D2-2
Exeter/Milligan 56, Parkview Christian 28
Sub-District D2-3
Nebraska Christian 46, Osceola 33
Sub-District D2-4
Humphrey St. Francis 73, Riverside 15
Sub-District D2-5
Wynot 53, Randolph 23
Sub-District D2-6
CWC 77, St. Mary's 41
Sub-District D2-7
Lawrence-Nelson 32, Franklin 30
Sub-District D2-8
Loomis 54, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 40
Sub-District D2-9
Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Wauneta-Palisade 38
Sub-District D2-10
Mullen 62, Arthur County 30
Sub-District D2-11
Garden County 36, Leyton 16
Weeping Water 59, Southern 48
Sub-District D2-12
Sioux County 45, Crawford 31
