THURSDAY’S S.D. BOYS

Aberdeen Christian 55, Aberdeen Roncalli 45

Burke 71, Wagner 58

Canistota 55, Irene-Wakonda 40

Canton 69, Alcester-Hudson 56

Clark/Willow Lake 49, Sisseton 46

Corsica/Stickney 68, Hanson 58

Custer 63, Lead-Deadwood 26

Dakota Valley 68, Sioux City, East, Iowa 60

Dupree 66, Newell 44

Elkton-Lake Benton 61, Arlington 57

Ethan 58, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 53

Faulkton 62, Sully Buttes 36

Florence/Henry 51, Warner 49

Freeman Academy/Marion 74, Menno 48

Gayville-Volin 65, Freeman 35

Howard 63, Viborg-Hurley 52

Kimball/White Lake 68, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 67

Lake Preston 52, Colman-Egan 44

Leola/Frederick 66, North Central Co-Op 30

Lower Brule 74, Philip 40

Madison 61, Beresford 33

Marty Indian 62, Colome 58

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 75, Parkston 54

North Border 72, Hillsboro/Central Valley, N.D. 47

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 83, Centerville 65

Potter County 61, Ipswich 37

Rapid City Christian 62, Hill City 48

Rapid City Stevens 69, Rapid City Central 60

Redfield 64, Webster 37

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 54, Mitchell Christian 50, OT

Sioux Falls Christian 58, Harrisburg 57, OT

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 65, Sioux Falls Washington 62

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 71, Brandon Valley 58

Sioux Valley 69, Garretson 38

Tiospa Zina Tribal 60, Britton-Hecla 30

Vermillion 65, Flandreau 49

Waubay/Summit 64, Northwestern 32

West Central 61, McCook Central/Montrose 43

THURSDAY’S S.D. GIRLS

Aberdeen Roncalli 39, Aberdeen Christian 23

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 51, Kimball/White Lake 28

Arlington 50, Elkton-Lake Benton 45

Belle Fourche 52, New Underwood 39, OT

Bridgewater-Emery 63, DeSmet 47

Canton 46, Alcester-Hudson 37

Castlewood 63, Estelline/Hendricks 28

Centerville 55, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 14

Colome 63, Marty Indian 52

Custer 62, Lead-Deadwood 25

Dell Rapids 51, Madison 46

Ethan 61, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 36

Faulkton 53, Sully Buttes 47

Freeman 70, Gayville-Volin 47

Garretson 69, Sioux Valley 67

Hanson 55, Chamberlain 50

Herreid/Selby Area 66, Northwestern 21

Hill City 71, Rapid City Christian 63

Howard 65, Viborg-Hurley 55

Ipswich 55, Potter County 47

Jones County 61, Lyman 39

Lemmon 76, McIntosh 24

Leola/Frederick 39, North Central Co-Op 36

McCook Central/Montrose 72, Chester 25

Menno 48, Freeman Academy/Marion 13

Miller 51, Highmore-Harrold 46

Mobridge-Pollock 68, Stanley County 32

Newell 54, Dupree 49

Parkston 54, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 36, Mitchell Christian 27

Scotland 45, Canistota 32

Sioux Falls Washington 64, Brandon Valley 44

Spearfish 56, Douglas 27

Sturgis Brown 54, Hot Springs 36

Tea Area 70, Parker 40

Tri-Valley 57, Lennox 38

Vermillion 55, Irene-Wakonda 53

West Central 54, Baltic 30

White River 75, Lakota Tech 61

Wolsey-Wessington 58, Hitchcock-Tulare 57

THURSDAY’S NEB. BOYS

Ashland-Greenwood 40, Bishop Neumann 36

College View Academy 70, Elba 31

Columbus Scotus 36, David City 33

Cross County 34, Centennial 31, OT

Elkhorn Mount Michael 70, Bennington 44

LeMars, Iowa 73, South Sioux City 35

Lincoln Southwest 58, Omaha South 44

McCook 48, Cozad 41

Millard West 68, Columbus 36

Nebraska Christian 51, Omaha Gross Catholic 38

Ogallala 82, Broken Bow 51

Omaha Creighton Prep 76, Millard North 75

Omaha Skutt Catholic 66, Ralston 46

Platteview 77, Douglas County West 69

Plattsmouth 51, Fort Calhoun 45

Sidney 53, Chadron 39

THURSDAY’S NEB. GIRLS

Lincoln Southwest 75, Papillion-LaVista 49

Millard West 50, Columbus 38

Sub-District B-7

Hastings 51, Holdrege 41

Sub-District C1-1

Syracuse 48, Auburn 24

Sub-District C1-2

Lincoln Lutheran 45, Lincoln Christian 22

Sub-District C1-4

Bishop Neumann 41, Wahoo 32

Louisville 51, Omaha Roncalli 39

Sub-District C1-5

North Bend Central 46, West Point-Beemer 38

Sub-District C1-8

Grand Island Central Catholic 38, St. Paul 30

Winnebago 33, Pierce 23

Sub-District C1-9

Hastings St. Cecilia 40, Kearney Catholic 25

Sub-District C1-10

Broken Bow 49, O'Neill 44

Sub-District C1-11

Gothenburg 48, Chase County 40

Sub-District C1-12

Sidney 57, Chadron 37

Sub-District C2-1

Freeman 38, Johnson County Central 26

Sub-District C2-4

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 47, Pender 39

Sub-District C2-5

Crofton 56, North Central 24

Sub-District C2-6

Norfolk Catholic 45, Clarkson/Leigh 27

Sub-District C2-7

Cross County 34, Centennial 31

Sub-District C2-8

Sutton 52, Superior 44

Sub-District C2-9

Ravenna 45, Fullerton 37

Sub-District C2-10

Wood River 53, Elm Creek 45

Sub-District C2-12

Bridgeport 74, Gordon/Rushville 56

Sub-District D1-3

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 72, Plainview 40

Sub-District D1-4

Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Boyd County 32

Sub-District D1-5

Summerland 48, Elgin Public/Pope John 32

Sub-District D1-6

Central Valley 48, East Butler 33

Sub-District D1-8

Shelton 39, Silver Lake 37

Sub-District D1-9

Pleasanton 63, Amherst 30

Sub-District D1-10

Anselmo-Merna 55, Ansley-Litchfield 29

Sub-District D1-11

Dundy County-Stratton 46, Southwest 39

Sub-District D1-12

North Platte St. Patrick's 68, South Platte 65

Sub-District D2-1

Falls City Sacred Heart 39, Sterling 28

Sub-District D2-2

Exeter/Milligan 56, Parkview Christian 28

Sub-District D2-3

Nebraska Christian 46, Osceola 33

Sub-District D2-4

Humphrey St. Francis 73, Riverside 15

Sub-District D2-5

Wynot 53, Randolph 23

Sub-District D2-6

CWC 77, St. Mary's 41

Sub-District D2-7

Lawrence-Nelson 32, Franklin 30

Sub-District D2-8

Loomis 54, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 40

Sub-District D2-9

Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Wauneta-Palisade 38

Sub-District D2-10

Mullen 62, Arthur County 30

Sub-District D2-11

Garden County 36, Leyton 16

Weeping Water 59, Southern 48

Sub-District D2-12

Sioux County 45, Crawford 31

