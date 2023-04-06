VERMILLION — The Dakota Valley girls and Lennox boys claimed team honors in the Vermillion Booster Club track and field meet, held Thursday at the Lillibridge Track & Field Complex.
Dakota Valley scored 96 points to beat out rivals Tea Area (82) and West Central (81) for girls’ top honors. Hinton, Iowa (73) was fourth, followed by South Sioux City, Nebraska (57).
Dakota Valley won three events, including Sophia Redler’s victories in the 800 (2:23.25) and 1600 (5:27.63). Claire Munch claimed the triple jump (32-8).
Tea Area had just one victory, Haidyn West in the 400 (1:02.55). West Central’s Molli Thorton had a hand in three wins: the long jump (15-11), 200 (26.65) and anchoring the Trojans’ 800 relay (1:49.61). Emma Goehring, Alexa Borns and Baylee Poss completed the West Central 800 relay win.
Hinton’s Bailey Boeve won three events: the high jump (5-0), 100 hurdles (16.60) and 300 hurdles (50.01). Hinton also won the 1600 relay, with juniors Ashlyn Kovarna, Kaci Allen, Gabbie Friessen and Kadence Peters finishing in 4:15.69.
The Vermillion girls won both the 3200 (10:12.83) and medley (4:37.54) relays, with Taeli Barta anchoring both victories. Lydia Anderson, Callie Radigan and Jenaya Cleveland opened the 3200 relay. Jaymes Drake, Josie Askew and Grace Chaussee opened the medley.
South Sioux City’s Nyaluet Diew swept the shot put (45-0) and discus (131-2). Teammate Emily Penne won the 100 (12.92) and anchored the Cardinals’ winning 400 relay (51.19), running with Izabella Tranmer, Bailee Durant and Jordan Kriens.
Elk Point-Jefferson’s Josie Curry placed in all three throws, including a victory in the javelin (102-10). Madison’s Ella Peterreins won the pole vault (9-6). Milbank’s Bianca Berry won the 3200 (12:16.41).
Lennox won the boys’ title with 119 points, beating out West Central (99). Vermillion (68) was third, followed by Madison (64) and Tea Area (54).
The Lennox boys won five events, with Layne Kuper sweeping the 110- (15.64) and 300-meter (41.92) hurdles. Drake Mikkelsen won the 400 (55.38) and teamed with Cohen Metcalf, Corban Hanneman and Ethan Larson to win the medley relay (3:56.06). Cody Peterson added a win in the discus (140-5).
West Central’s Carter Schmeichel and Layton Johnson each had a hand in three victories. Schmeichel won the long jump (20-7) and ran on the Trojans’ winning 800 (1:34.06) and 1600 (3:36.57) relays. Johnson won the 100 (11.28) and 200 (23.11) and ran on the winning 1600 relay. Wyatt Nielsen opened both winning relays. Rylee Hartung and Mason Berens completed the 800 relay, while Jude Jarding completed the 1600 relay win.
The Vermillion boys won just one event, the 3200 relay. The foursome of Henry Anderson, Joel Dahlhoff, Jack Freeburg and Hunter Morse finished in 8:29.56.
Beresford had two wins, Andrew Atwood in the 1600 (4:33.47) and Zach Boden in the javelin (158-3). Elk Point-Jefferson’s Joe Cross won the 3200 (9:50.78).
Madison won three events, all in the field events: Ben Brooks in the triple jump (39-9), Parker Johnson in the shot put (45-7) and Aaron Hawkes in the pole vault (13-6). South Sioux City had two wins, Mesuidi Ejerso in the 800 (1:59.98) and the foursome of Kayden Melchor, Nathan Bouvilom, Bogan Brown and Tony Palmer in the 400 relay (45.68). Tea Area’s Ethan McKnelly won the high jump (6-2).
