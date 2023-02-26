GOODYEAR, Ariz. – South Dakota completed the first day of the Loyola Intercollegiate with a 304 team score. The Coyotes are in a tie for 18th place after one round of play. Hunter Rebrovich led the Coyotes with the lowest score in round one.
Rebrovich posted a two-over par 74 in Sunday’s round. He had four birdies on the day and ended his round with two of those on the final four holes. Rebrovich is in a tie for 38th place individually after day one.
Logan Hamak entered the lineup for this tournament and started with a four-over par 76. Hamak had three birdies on the day including a birdie on the par-four 14th hole for his last hole of the day. Hamak ends round one in a tie for 70th place.
Ben Hicks and Bryce Hammer recorded the same score with a five-over par 77. Hicks’ one birdie on the day came on the par-five 11th hole while Hammer had three in his round. Both Hicks and Hammer are tied for 81st place.
Max Schmidtke recorded a seven-over par 79 in the first round. He had three birdies on the day with two of them coming on the front nine. Schmidtke is placed in a tie for 95th individually.
Ryan Neff ended the day with an eight-over par 80. His one birdie of the round came on the par-five second hole. Neff enters tomorrow’s round in a tie for 97th place.
The second round will begin at 7:45 a.m. MT Monday morning with a shotgun start from Palm Valley Golf Club.
