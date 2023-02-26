GOODYEAR, Ariz. – South Dakota completed the first day of the Loyola Intercollegiate with a 304 team score. The Coyotes are in a tie for 18th place after one round of play. Hunter Rebrovich led the Coyotes with the lowest score in round one.   

Rebrovich posted a two-over par 74 in Sunday’s round. He had four birdies on the day and ended his round with two of those on the final four holes. Rebrovich is in a tie for 38th place individually after day one. 

