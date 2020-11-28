CRETE, Neb. — After erasing a 20-point deficit in the first half, the Mount Marty men’s basketball team captured a 75-68 victory over Doane in GPAC action Saturday afternoon in Crete, Nebraska.
Mount Marty, now 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the GPAC, shot 52 percent from the floor (with 14 three-pointers) and overcame 20 turnovers.
The biggest spark came from its bench, as the MMU reserves scored 55 points and helped turn the tide during the crucial stretch to close the first half.
Thanks to its defensive pressure causing all sorts of havoc, Doane raced out to a 31-11 lead at the 9:15 mark of the first half.
The Lancers then got hot — especially from deep — and eventually tied the game at 38-38 on a Tajen Ross basket with 1:13 before halftime.
A pair of free throws by Elijah Pappas with 5:31 remaining pushed the Lancers ahead 66-65, and five straight from Jailen Billings pushed the margin to 71-65.
Saba Gvedashvili scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Lancers off the bench, while Marquise Moore scored 13 points. Fellow reserve Tajen Ross contributed 11 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.
Pappas led the starters with nine points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Billings, Kade Stearns and reserve Allen Wilson all scored eight points.
Ponca, Nebraska, graduate Max Masin scored 17 points to lead Doane (3-4, 0-2).
Mount Marty steps out of GPAC action to visit Presentation on Tuesday night in Aberdeen.
MOUNT MARTY (4-4, 2-2 GPAC)
Elijah Pappas 2-7 5-6 9; Luke Ronsiek 1-2 0-0 3; Kade Stearns 3-5 0-0 8; Jonah Larson 0-1 0-0 0; Keegan Savary 0-0 0-0 0; Jailen Billings 3-5 0-1 8; Will Turner 1-2 0-0 2; Marcus Edwards 0-0 0-0 0; Allen Wilson 3-4 1-2 8; Tajen Ross 4-6 1-3 11; Gio Diaz 0-0 0-0 0; Saba Gvedashvili 4-8 2-4 13; Marquise Moore 4-8 2-2 13. TOTALS 25-48 11-18 75.
DOANE (3-4, 0-2 GPAC)
Sullivan 1-2 0-0 3; Laravie 5-14 2-3 13; Witters 3-9 1-4 7; Harre 5-12 3-6 13; Hagedorn 0-3 0-0 0; Oberhauser 1-2 0-0 2; Grixby 1-2 0-0 3; Masin 7-10 0-0 17; Burt 0-0 0-0 0; Saiz 3-5 2-2 8; Cox 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS 27-60 8-15 68.
Half — Tied 38-38. Three-Pointers — MMU 14-31 (Gvedashvili 3-5, Moore 3-7, Ross 2-3, Stearns 2-4, Billings 2-4, Ronsiek 1-2, Wilson 1-2, Larson 0-1, Pappas 0-3), DU 6-23 (Masin 3-5, Grixby 1-1, Sullivan 1-1, Laravie 1-7, Oberhauser 0-1, Saiz 0-2, Witters 0-3, Hagedorn 0-3). Total Rebounds — MMU 38 (Ross 11), DU 27 (Harre 7). Assists — MMU 15 (Pappas 5), DU 8 (three with 2). Turnovers — MMU 20, DU 7. Personal Fouls — DU 18, MMU 13. Fouled Out — Masin.
