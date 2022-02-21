LINCOLN, Nebraska – South Dakota women’s tennis suffered a 4-0 setback to Colorado State on Sunday inside the Dillon Tennis Center on the University of Nebraska campus.
The Coyotes (3-8) lost all four singles matches in straight sets after falling in doubles play two matches to one.
Natka Kmoskova and Bea Havlickova earned a 6-4 win at No. 3 doubles before Colorado State pulled out a 7-5 win at No. 2 doubles to win the point.
Havlickova, Kmoskova and Habiba Aly were each tied one set apiece when the match was stopped.
“Colorado State played well and especially well when the sets got tight today,” coach Brett Barnett said. “We had chances in doubles again and at a couple different matches if we can play ahead. We competed well in singles but it’s tough playing from behind and dropping first sets.
“We need to do a better job managing some emotions and avoiding big lapses of energy and concentration. Time to get back to work and get ready for summit league play to start soon”
South Dakota faces Morningside on Friday at 1 p.m. inside Huether Family Match Pointe in Sioux Falls.
