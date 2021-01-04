BROOKINGS — South Dakota State dominated the glass and the second half on the way to a 93-50 victory over Mount Marty in a men’s basketball showdown Monday night at Frost Arena.
The game was a counter for the Jackrabbits and an exhibition for the Lancers (7-8).
Mount Marty made six of its first nine shots to build an early 14-11 lead and then got to within 42-31 at halftime. SDSU then started the second half on a 16-2 run, thanks to 11 points by David Wingett.
South Dakota State (6-3) got 21 points from Matt Dentlinger, 16 points from Wingett, 16 points from Luke Appel, and a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds from Baylor Scheierman.
The Jackrabbits controlled the glass with a 51-20 rebounding edge and did plenty of damage underneath the basket with a 60-14 edge in the paint.
Mount Marty got nine points from Gio Diaz, seven points and four rebounds from Lincoln Jordre, seven points from Allen Wilson, and six points from Luke Ronsiek.
The Lancers return to Great Plains Athletic Conference action on Wednesday night at home against Northwestern.
