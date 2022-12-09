Yankton built a 3-0 lead and held on for a 4-2 victory over Sioux Center in boys’ hockey action on Friday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Jack Pedersen had two goals and an assist for Yankton. Dawson Vellek posted a goal and an assist. Ashton Renken also scored a goal. Kaden Hunhoff, Alex Nockels and Donnyraee Marshall each had an assist in the victory.
Aidan De Jager and Graden Van Essen scored for Sioux Center. Judah Baart posted an assist for the Storm.
Keenan Wagner mad 26 saves in goal for Yankton. Christian Richards stopped 30 shots for Sioxu Center.
Yankton and Sioux Center face off again on Dec. 16 in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Yankton 5, Sioux Center 1
The Yankton Miracle ran their unbeaten streak to three matches with a 5-1 victory over Sioux Center in Bantam ‘B’ hockey action on Friday.
Hailey Bottolfson and Colton Hopkins each had a goal and an assist for Yankton. Luis Lira, Aiden Mulloy and Oliver Crandall each had a goal. Kalli Koletzky and Lucas Feimer added an assist each in the victory.
Chase Lange scored for Sioux Center.
Ryan Turner stopped eight shots in goal for the victory. Isaac Beller made 22 saves for Sioux Center.
Yankton, 3-1-1, travels to Wtertown on Dec. 18.
