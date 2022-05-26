GULF SHORES, Ala. — Mount Marty’s Seth Wiebelhaus moved up two places on the final day to finish fifth in the decathlon at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Thursday at Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Wiebelhaus finished with 6,486 points in the two-day event, posting top-four finishes in three of the day’s five events: third in the 110 hurdles (15.34), and fourth in the pole vault (4.2 meters) and 1500 (4:42.73).
Also on Thursday, Mount Marty’s Marcus Jnofinn posted the third-fastest qualifying time in the 100-meter dash, finishing in 10.33 seconds. He will compete in the finals today (Friday).
The Lancers had the second-fastest qualifying time in the 1600-meter relay, finishing in 3:11.90. Paul Paul, Taven McKee, Jesse Van Hemert and Nathan Simons ran that relay.
Simons and Paul finished 12th and 13th in the 400-meter dash prelims, finishing in 48.40 and 48.42.
Besides the 1600 relay and Jnofinn in the 100, the Lancers will have Brian Santiago competing in the half-marathon today.
