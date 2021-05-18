OMAHA, Neb. — The Class D Boys and Girls State Track and Field Meet gets underway Wednesday in Omaha, Nebraska.
Bloomfield, Hartington-Newcastle, Randolph, Wausa and Wynot each had athletes qualify for state in girls competition. Wausa and Wynot qualified in eight individual events. Wynot earned three relay qualifiers as well.
Bloomfield had seven individual qualifying marks, Niobrara-Verdigre four, Hartington-Newcastle three and Randolph one. Bloomfield and Wausa had one relay team qualify for state as well.
Wynot has the top seed mark in the 4x100-meters and 4x400-meters set to run Thursday. The 4x100-meter team is the lone team with a seed mark under 52 seconds, with a time of 51.83. The 4x400 team has a seed time of 4:15.89, almost three seconds faster than the second seeded team.
Krystal Sudbeck runs on the 4x100 team and has the second best mark in the long jump competition. Myrah Sudbeck runs on both relays and is seeded sixth in the 100-meter. Kinslee Heimes runs on both relay teams and will compete in the 100 and long jump. Karley Heimes and Kendra Pinkleman run on the 4x400 team and Pinkleman runs on the 4x100 team.
Other qualifiers for Wynot include April Folkers in the discus, Kayla Pinkleman in the 100-meter hurdles and the Wynot 4x800 relay. Kendra Pinkleman will also run in the 400-meter dash.
Wausa’s Darla Nelson is seeded second in the 3,200-meter run and fourth in the 1,600-meters. Christina Martinson is seeded second in the 1,600-meters and fifth in the 800-meters. Abrielle Nelson is seeded fourth in the 300-meter hurdles, will run in the 100 hurdles and is a member of the 4x400 team.
The other individual qualifiers for Wausa are Morgan Kleinschmidt in the shot put and Alexa Cunningham in the high jump.
For Bloomfield, Alexandra Eisenhauer is seeded fourth in the 200, seventh in the 100-meter hurdles and run on the fourth seeded 4x100 team. Eisenhauer will also run the 100-meter dash. Lauren Pinkelman is seeded seventh in the 200-meters and also runs on the 4x100 squad.
Madison Abbenhaus will run in the 100-meter hurdles, 300 hurdles and the 4x100 relay. Ella McFarland will compete in the pole vault.
Niobrara-Verdigre’s Chaney Konopasek is seeded third in the discus. Bree Breithaupt and Andrea Sucha will compete in the triple jump and Sucha also the high jump.
Hartington-Newcastle’s Jessica Opfer runs in the 1,600-meters and the 3,200-meters and Mani Lange will compete in the pole vault. Randolph’s Keeley Pinkelman qualified in the 100-meter dash.
In the boys competition, Hartington-Newcastle has six individual competitions and two relay squads. Bloomfield qualified in five individual and one relay, as did Wynot. Wausa has five individual competitions, Niobrara-Verdigre four and Creighton four plus a relay.
Jake Peitz leads the Hartington-Newcastle squad into competition Wednesday. Pietz will compete in the 200-meter dash, shot put, 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Peitz is seeded eighth in the 200-meter dash and the 4x400 relay is seeded fourth.
Lane Heimes and Aidan Gratzfeld will compete in the pole vault for Hartington. Kobe Heitman will run both relays and the 100-meter dash. Mayson McIntosh runs on both relays as well as the 300-meter hurdles. Bennett Sievers runs on the 4x400 relay.
Creighton’s Cade Hammer is seecded fourth in the triple jump and Matthew Johnson seventh in the pole vault. Hammer will also try his luck in the long jump. Kyler Adams runs the 110-meter hurdles and the Creighton 4x100 relay squad will compete.
Wausa’s Addison Smith seeds inside the top five in both of his events this week. Smith is seeded second in the 1,600-meters and fifth in the 3,200-meters. Tyler Baue of Wausa is seeded seventh in the 110 hurdles and will run the 300 hurdles. Brandon Kristensen will triple jump for the Vikings.
Bloomfield Dalton Gieselman is seeded fifth in the discus and eighth in the shot put. Evan Haverkamp will run in the 100, 200 and 4x400. Cody Bruegman will run in the 400 and the 4x400.
Wynot’s Charlie Schroeder is seeded third in the 400-meter dash and runs in the 200 and 4x400 relay. Jack Kutcha long jumps and also runs the 4x400 while Chase Schroeder runs the 800-meters and competes on the relay. Peyton Wieseler throws in the discus competition.
For Niobrara-Verdigre, Trey Such and Coltin Varges will compete in the triple and high jumps respectively. Gunner Vargas runs the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles.
The Class D Nebraska Track and Field Meet takes place Wednesday and Thursday in Omaha, Nebraska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.