The Doane Tigers have given the Mount Marty men’s soccer team fits over the years, but Mount Marty was able to shake the struggles to pick up their first conference win of the season in the conference opener at home against Doane Wednesday night.
The Lancers defeated Doane 3-1 at Crane Youngworth, and the win is believed to be the first in program history over Doane for Mount Marty. Neither schools records date back to 1999, when the Lancer soccer program was started, but the oldest records from either school are 2004.
“I’ve been here the last two years and we had the overtime draw to end the season and last year we just didn’t have a good game,” third year assistant coach Oliver Tieleman said. “It feels really good to exercise some demons, just go to this game, beat them to start the (conference) season, and take that forward into GPAC.”
Mount Marty jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Jose Garcia found the back of the net off a Savas Di Lascio assist. That was the lone goal of the first half.
The Lancers jumped out 2-0 with a David Provencher goal and an assist by Diego Romero in the 49th minute. Doane answered back nine minutes later, when Thiago Costa found teammate Felipe Lozano, who footed the goal for the Tigers.
At the 61st minute, Mount Marty lined up for a corner kick and Doane wound up putting it in on an own goal, giving the Lancers a 3-1 advantage that Doane couldn’t overcome. Mount Marty is now 2-0-1 at home, outscoring opponents 9-1 in the three matches.
“We’re trying to keep it as a fortress at home,” Tieleman said. “We’ve been playing really well here and we want to say that in the future. It’s a great start or us in the GPAC.”
The offense has also been clicking, scoring two or more goals in three of their five matches this season.
“At the start of the season we missed a few shots that we should have had and it just got in our heads,” Tieleman said. “Now we’re just on the next one. Just shoot, if we miss, we reset. We’re just getting that mentality right and working on the next one rather than focusing on the miss.”
The Lancer defense has given up two goals over five matches. The strong defense has allowed for the Lancers to pick up more opportunities to attack.
“We are just working on having that patience in the final third (of the field) and not forcing it too quickly,” Tieleman said. “ Letting us set up, holding on to the ball and then whent hose gaps oopen up, penetrate it and go straight to the goal.”
Moving forward, the Lancers now head south to take on Concordia at Concordia Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
“Concordia’s a really good team,” Tieleman said. “It’s just making sure that we’re keeping our head straight, we’ve won this game, put it behind us, on to the next one.”
