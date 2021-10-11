Avon continues to hold the top spot in Class 9B in the latest South Dakota Prep Media football poll released Monday.
Avon (7-0) earned all 22 first place votes in the class, with Gayville-Volin (5-1) coming in second in 9B.
Yankton (4-3) stayed put in fourth place in Class 11AA. The Bucks face No. 3 Brookings (5-2) Friday night in Brookings.
Vermillion (5-2) climbs to third in Class 11A after a 28-26 win over West Central (4-3) in the DakotaDome last Friday. Elk Point-Jefferson (5-2) climbs from fifth to fourth in Class 11B.
Platte-Geddes (5-2) falls from second to fifth in Class 9AA, while Parkston (5-2) now holds second in the class.
FOOTBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 11 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Harrisburg (20) 7-0 108 1
2. Brandon Valley (2) 7-0 90 2
3. Lincoln 5-2 59 3
4. Jefferson 4-3 37 5
5. Roosevelt 3-4 28 RV
Receiving votes: Washington 7, O’Gorman 1.
Class 11AA
1. Tea Area (19) 7-0 107 1
2. Pierre (3) 6-1 90 2
3. Brookings 5-2 65 3
4. Yankton 4-3 44 4
5. Watertown 3-4 23 5
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 1.
Class 11A
1. Madison (22) 7-0 110 1
2. Canton 6-1 88 2
3. Vermillion 5-2 66 4
4. West Central 4-3 42 3
5. Dell Rapids 4-3 19 5
Receiving votes: Milbank 3, Lennox 1, Sioux Falls Christian 1.
Class 11B
1. Winner (22) 8-0 110 1
2. Sioux Valley 6-1 84 2
3. Groton Area 6-1 52 3
4. Elk Point-Jefferson 5-2 42 5
5. McCook Cent./Montrose 5-2 15 RV
Receiving votes: Mount Vernon/Plankinton 14, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 6, Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central 6, St. Thomas More 1.
Class 9AA
1. Hanson (22) 7-0 110 1
2. Parkston 5-2 69 3
3. Chester Area 5-2 51 4
4. Florence/Henry 7-1 32 5
5. Platte-Geddes 5-2 25 2
Receiving votes: Ipswich 14, Timber Lake 11, Hamlin 8, Lyman 5, Garretson 4, Canistota/Freeman 1.
Class 9A
1. De Smet (18) 7-0 102 1
2. Howard (2) 7-0 85 2
3. Herreid/Selby Area (1) 8-0 69 3
4. Wall (1) 7-0 49 4
5. Wolsey-Wessington 5-2 24 5
Receiving votes: Warner 1.
Class 9B
1. Avon (22) 7-0 110 1
2. Gayville-Volin 5-1 77 2
3. Faulkton Area 6-2 73 4
4. Potter County 6-2 40 3
5. Hitchcock-Tulare 6-2 25 5
Receiving votes: Harding County/Bison 3, Dell Rapids St. Mary 2.
