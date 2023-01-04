BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
Updated: January 4, 2023 @ 7:52 pm
BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: (1/2) Candyland 489; (12/26) Candyland 458
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (1/2) Candyland 1408; (12/26) Candyland 1287
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (1/2) Tony Osborn 267, Frank Osborn 233, Tyler Lanphear 217, Edwena Turner 201, Peggy Muhmel 153, Lynette Wulff 146; (12/26) Jay Weaver 258, Chuck Turner 245, Frank Osborn 236, Edwena Turner 205, Peggy Muhel 178, Lynette Wulff 144
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (1/2) Tony Osborn 764, Frank Osborn 644, Tyler Lanphear 615, Edwena Turner 546, Lynette Wulff 425, Peggy Muhmel 420; (12/26) Jay Weaver 717, Tony Osborn 657, Frank Osborn 630, Edwena Turner 539, Peggy Muhmel 495, Lynette Wulff 404
STANDINGS: Candyland 111, The We Shed 109, Time to Spare 104, Nustar 96, TNT 89, JNJ 66, Smoke ‘em Out BBQ 64, QRF 60, Team Nine 30
