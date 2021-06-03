SIOUX FALLS —The South Dakota Renegades scored a sweep of the Yankton Fury Gazelles in youth softball action on Wednesday.
In the opener, the Renegades claimed a 4-3 victory.
Isabelle Sheldon had the lone Yankton hit.
Daylee Hughes took the loss, striking out five in her five innings of work.
The Renegades outslugged Yankton 11-8 in the nightcap.
Kalli Koletzky had two hits and two runs scored for Yankton. Hughes had a hit, a RBI and a run scored. Ava Girard posted a hit and a run scored for the Fury Gazelles.
Girard took the loss, striking out five in four innings of work.
The Fury Gazelles face the Renegades again on Monday.
