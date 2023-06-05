ABERDEEN — The Castlewood Warriors broke a 2-2 tie with a run-scoring single in the bottom of the sixth to claim a 3-2 victory over the Alcester-Hudson Cubs in the championship of the inaugural South Dakota State Class B Softball Tournament, Saturday at Players Softball Complex in Aberdeen.
Mackenzie Everson went 2-for-3 with a triple, and Madeline Horn doubled and singled for Castlewood. Cyndi Kudrna also doubled. Lyndsey Archer and Natalie Akin each had a hit in the victory.
Ella Serck went 3-for-4 with a double for Alcester-Hudson. Elly Doering had two hits. Sarah Ebert doubled, and Emma Moller, Paxtyn Moller and Jenna Manning each had a hit for the Cubs.
Seventh grader Claire Horn picked up the pitching victory, striking out five. Emma Moller took the loss, striking out seven.
The Cubs found themselves behind after an eventful first inning.
Serck led off the game with a hard shot to left field but was cut down as she tried to stretch it into a triple.
“I made a mistake. I got a little greedy in the first,” said Alcester-Hudson head coach Dean Moller of the play. “Then after our little time out, they (Castlewood) came out to play.”
The “little time out” was a 30-minute lightning delay that sent teams to their buses and fans to the parking lot. When teams returned to the field, Castlewood needed just three batters to take a 1-0 lead.
The Warriors added a run in the third when Everson hit a one-out triple and Madeline Horn followed with a deep flyout to score Everson from third.
The Cubs got on the board in the fourth inning, then tied the game in the fifth inning on a Paxtyn Moller RBI single. Alcester-Hudson threatened to take the lead in the top of the sixth, but Castlewood got out of the jam.
Castlewood regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth when Madeline Horn led off with a single, then came around to score on Archer’s single. The Cubs were retired in order in the seventh, crowning the Warriors as the first Class B champions in state softball history.
“Our hitting just wasn’t there tonight like it had been,” Coach Moller said. “I am so proud of these girls. They had a tremendous year. They all should be very happy and proud of what they accomplished.”
After striking out 13 batters in each of the Cubs’ first two state tournament victories — and averaging 16 strikeouts per seven innings during the regular season — Emma Moller struck out just seven in the final thanks to the Warriors putting the ball in play. The Cubs’ defense responded to the challenge.
“It was huge for our defense to step up,” Coach Moller said. “They haven’t had to play that much defense all tournament. Hats off to those girls.”
Castlewood finished the season at 13-5. Alcester-Hudson went 14-2, with their only other setback being a 16-15 loss to Class A state qualifier Dakota Valley.
“There were a lot of nerves in the first game (of the tournament), and a lot of nerves today,” Coach Moller said. “Hopefully if we get back here next year, this experience will help.”
The Cubs will graduate just one player from their inaugural season, Serck.
Third: Arlington 4, Bon Homme 0
Arlington pitcher Taya Clausen held Bon Homme in check, striking out 15 Cavaliers and allowing just two hits in a 4-0 victory over the Cavaliers in the third place game of the South Dakota State Class B Softball Tournament, Saturday in Aberdeen.
Brenley Goebel had two of Arlington’s seven hits. Harley Johnson tripled. Addalyn Steffensen, Clausen, Madalyn Madsen and Isabelle Steffensen each had a hit in the victory.
Reyna Alberts and Olivia Kaul each had a hit for Bon Homme.
Clausen did not walk a batter in the win. Kenadee Kozak struck out six for Bon Homme in the loss.
Arlington (16-5) took the lead with a three-run third, then added a run in the seventh.
“We didn’t give up,” said Bon Homme head coach Jenna Ranek. “We had the desire to win, but we didn’t have the bats.
“I am beyond proud of them.”
The Cavaliers finished with a 14-6 record and will return their entire roster. The team had no seniors and just one junior, Jurni Vavruska.
“I think we’ll be back even stronger,” Coach Ranek said. “We’ll be a year older, a year stronger. I think we’ll be just fine.”
Fifth: Hanson 11, Viborg-Hurley 9
Hanson answered Viborg-Hurley’s five-run top of the fourth with six in the bottom of the frame, taking the lead for good in an 11-9 slugfest in the fifth place game of the South Dakota State Class B Softball Tournament, Saturday in Aberdeen.
Hanson had eight doubles out of their 15 total hits in the contest, with seven different Beavers collecting doubles. Jalyn Kampshoff went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI for Hanson. Cadence Jarding, Reese Marek, Olivia Kayser, Jozlynn Tegethoff and Jersey Kampshoff each doubled and singled. Karlie Goergen doubled and Jacey Schoenrock added a hit in the victory.
Gia Miller went 4-for-4 and Lauren Petersen went 3-for-3 for Viborg-Hurley. Zoey Christensen had three hits and three RBI. Tatum Lyons had a pair of hits. Alexia Lindemann posted a double and three RBI. Brinlee Smith added a hit.
Kayser picked up the win, striking out three. Charley Nelson took the loss in relief, striking out three in her 2 1/3 innings of work.
The Cougars, who finished 9-11, will graduate three seniors: Makaila Olson, Shelby Lyons and Petersen.
Seventh: Deuel 6, Gayville-Volin 3
The Deuel Cardinals scored four runs in the first inning and built a 6-0 lead before hanging on for a 6-3 victory over Gayville-Volin in the seventh place game of the South Dakota State Class B Softball Tournament, Saturday in Aberdeen.
Rylynn Streich went 2-for-4 with a triple, and Katrina Haberg and Zadie Johnson each had two hits for Deuel (13-6). Harley Hennings also tripled. Hope Bjerke doubled and Tory Engebretson added a hit in the victory.
Andrea Miller had a pair of doubles for Gayville-Volin. Teresa Stockman added a hit.
Haberg struck out 19 batters in the victory. Ayla Dimmer took the loss, striking out six.
The Raiders finished 11-9 on the season. They will not lose any players off their inaugural team to graduation.
