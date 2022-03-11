WATERTOWN — The eighth-seeded Viborg-Hurley Cougars have earned the program’s first-ever state championship appearance with a 43-38 victory over Corsica-Stickney in the semifinals on Friday at the Watertown Civic Arena.
The Cougars’ previous best state finish was a consolation title in 2015. Hurley High School won the 1992 state title in its only state tournament appearance. Viborg made two state tournament trips, finishing third in 1993.
Coral Mason finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds for Viborg-Hurley (21-4). Denae Mach finished with 10 points. Delana Mach went 3-of-4 from three-point range, finishing with nine points. Estelle Lee added eight points and 11 rebounds.
Avery Broughton scored 14 points for Corsica-Stickney (21-4). Rachel Gerlach finished with 12 points. Morgan Clites scored eight points and Payton DeLange grabbed nine rebounds for the Jaguars.
Viborg-Hurley will play in the championship game at 8 p.m. Corsica-Stickney will play for third at 6 p.m.
CORSICA-STICKNEY (21-4)
Avery Broughton 5-22 4-7 14, Morgan Clites 4-8 0-1 8, Payton DeLange 0-6 0-0 0, Rachel Gerlach 5-21 0-2 12, Casey Tolsma 1-3 2-2 4, Sutten Eide 0-0 0-0 0, Jacey Kemp 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 15-61 6-12 38.
VIBORG-HURLEY (21-4)
Estelle Lee 3-11 1-2 8, Shelby Lyons 1-2 0-0 2, Denae Mach 4-16 0-1 10, Delana Mach 3-6 0-0 9, Coral Mason 4-13 6-8 14, Jenna Graves 0-0 0-0 0, Charley Nelson 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 15-49 7-11 43.
CORSICA-STICKNEY 9 5 10 14 — 38
VIBORG-HURLEY 9 11 9 14 — 43
Three-Pointers: VH 6-22 (Del. Mach 3-4, Den. Mach 2-11, Lee 1-4, Lyons 0-1, MMason 0-1, Nelson 0-1), CS 2-18 (Gerlach 2-9, Broughton 0-6, Clites 0-1, DeLange 0-2). Rebounds: VH 41 (Mason 13), CS 37 (DeLange 9). Assists: CS 6 (Clites 2, Gerlach 2), VH 4 (Del. Mach 2, Mason 2). Turnovers: VH 13, CS 7. Blocked Shots: VH 1 (Mason), CS 1 (Broughton). Steals: CS 11 (Clites 4), VH 7. Personal Fouls: CS 13, VH 12. Fouled Out: None.
