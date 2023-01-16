The Yankton Quarterback Club will meet Wednesday at noon at JoDeans, located on Broadway in Yankton.
This week’s speaker is University of Sioux Falls head football coach Jim Glowgowski. Glowgowski, who was named head coach at USF on Dec. 9, spent the past seven seasons as associate head coach and defensive coordinator at Minnesota State in Mankato, Minnesota. He helped lead the Mavericks to four Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference titles, including three 11-0 seasons, and a 64-14 overall record.
