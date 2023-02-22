Due to poor weather conditions, SoDak 16 qualifier games for three area regionals were pushed back to Saturday.
— The Region 5B games will be played on Saturday in Mitchell, with Andes Central-Dakota Christian against Corsica-Stickney at 1 p.m., followed by Gregory against Wessington Springs at 2:30 p.m.
— The Region 5A Tournament will be played on Saturday, with Wagner hosting Mount Vernon-Plankinton and Parkston hosting Hanson. Both games will start at 3 p.m.
— The Region 4B games will be played in Irene, with Viborg-Hurley against Scotland at 5:30 p.m., followed by Centerville against Freeman at 7 p.m.
As of presstime, the Region 4A games were still scheduled for today (Thursday), as were all area games in the Nebraska boys’ basketball Sub-Districts.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
