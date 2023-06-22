Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.