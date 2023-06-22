Micheal Plummer, a junior on the Mount Marty archery team, recently won the Men’s Recurve and took second in the Mixed Recurve with teammate Alyssa Nelson at the 2023 Outdoors Nationals. On top of that, Plummer has made the US National team two years in a row, and has his eyes set on a bigger prize.

“I was confident coming into Nationals because I had been performing well at other tournaments,” Plummer said. “I had a slightly rocky start but my second half shoot was one of the best I have had this year. I really just focused on how I did in the second half and had a strong mentality heading into finals.”

