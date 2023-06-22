Micheal Plummer, a junior on the Mount Marty archery team, recently won the Men’s Recurve and took second in the Mixed Recurve with teammate Alyssa Nelson at the 2023 Outdoors Nationals. On top of that, Plummer has made the US National team two years in a row, and has his eyes set on a bigger prize.
“I was confident coming into Nationals because I had been performing well at other tournaments,” Plummer said. “I had a slightly rocky start but my second half shoot was one of the best I have had this year. I really just focused on how I did in the second half and had a strong mentality heading into finals.”
The MMU archery team took sixth at Outdoors Nationals, with Plummer leading the team.
“It was a great environment and experience for the team. The day before finals, we made sure to help Micheal prepare and not be stressed,” Zena Ross, head coach for the archery team, said. “Micheal is a great leader for the team simply just with his experiences. He is able to build them up and brings a ‘I’ve lived through it, so you can live through it too’ mentality to the team.”
Now that Nationals are done, all of Micheal’s focus will be put toward training in hopes to make the 2024 USA Olympic team and compete in Paris, France. The Olympic Trials for the 2024 games will start this fall, and then pick back up in the spring of 2024.
“All my focus is on that right now when it comes to training and getting ready for it. My goal is to make the team and win an Olympic medal,” Plummer said. “I do plan on finishing up my degree this year and training with the Lancers, while training for the trials.”
Some of the perks of making the US National Team include National team sponsorships for equipment, time out at the Olympic Training Center in California, and the ability to work with the Olympic coaches.
“Having the ability to train there has been (good),” Plummer said. “It is unfortunate that it is so far away, but it is also nice because it’s in an area that just lets you focus on archery.”
Coaches that have worked closely with Micheal to get him to this point include Vic Wunderle, Glenn Meyers, and Jay Barrs. All three coaches are Olympians. The professors at Mount Marty University have also been helpful and supportive for Micheal, working with him with classes and helping him focus on training in ways they can.
“I can’t thank my coaches enough for working with me and helping me. They have all helped me in different ways, whether it be techniques or mental training,” Micheal said. “I am also thankful for the relationships I have been able to build with my professors. They have all been willing to pitch in and help and make this whole process as easy as they can with the trials coming up.”
Micheal and his wife plan to travel back home to Michigan to spend time with family before fully diving into training.
