Yankton standout Rugby Ryken has committed to Mount Marty University for both football and basketball, according to an announcement on his personal Twitter account.
Ryken will graduate from Yankton High School as the Bucks’ career leader in passing yards (6,033) after passing for 2,654 yards and 25 touchdowns this past season. He was also the Bucks’ leading rusher, finishing with 723 yards and 14 touchdowns. His 39 combined touchdowns and 234 points were both program records.
