CANOVA — Tyndall rallied from a 4-2 deficit, taking its first lead in the top of the seventh of a 5-4 victory over Salem in the championship game of the South Dakota VFW Teener Class B 16-Under Baseball Tournament, Sunday in Canova.
Riley Rothschadl and Dawson Bietz each doubled and singled for Tyndall. Rothschadl scored three times, including on Trent Herrboldt’s RBI single in the top of the seventh. Herrboldt finished with a hit and two RBI. Jacob Denton added a hit in the victory.
Avery Feterl went 3-for-4 for Salem. Bobby Koepsell and Raygen Randall each had a hit in the effort.
Logan Winckler pitched three innings of shutout relief to earn the victory. Bietz started for Tyndall, striking out three in his four innings of work. Randall took the loss in relief for Salem, striking out three in his 1 2/3 innings of work.
Saturday
Tyndall 2, Canova 1
CANOVA — Tyndall outlasted Canova 2-1 in the South Dakota VFW Teener Class B 16-Under Baseball Tournament on Saturday in Canova.
Riley Rothschadl had a double and a RBI for Tyndall, which advanced to the championship game with the victory. Landon Smith, Brady Bierema and Easton Mudder each had a hit in the victory.
Jack Neises doubled and singled, and Kieffer Klinkhammer had two hits for Canova. Luke Loepsell and Jevyn Siefore each had a hit.
Carter Uecker picked up the win, striking out six in his five innings of work. Dawson Bietz earned the save, striking out three in his two innings of relief. Neises went the distance in the loss.
Class A
Championship: Beresford 8, Madison Maroon 1
HUMBOLDT — Beresford powered past Madison Maroon 8-1 for the championship of the South Dakota VFW Teener Class A 16-Under Baseball Tournament, Sunday in Humboldt.
Blake Schrodermeier went 3-for-4 with a home run to lead Beresford. Zach Richardson went 3-for-5 with a triple. Isaiah Richards and Kalub Bickett each had a hit for Beresford, which took advantage of 13 walks.
Joe Gors and Colby Vostad each doubled for Madison. Trey Smith added a hit.
Alex Winquist pitched 6 2/3 innings, striking out four, for the win. Riley Kearin took the loss.
Fifth: Volga 15, Dakota Valley 7
HUMBOLDT — Volga scored 10 runs in the first inning to beat Dakota Valley 15-7 in the fifth place game of the South Dakota VFW Teener Class A 16-Under Baseball Tournament, Sunday in Humboldt.
Parker Puetz and Conner Gross each doubled and singled for Volga. Damian Danzeisen and Dylen Milton each had two hits. Kashas Vander Wal, Jakob Ziegler and Carson Christopherson each doubled. Layson Lucas added a hit in the victory.
Braydon Major and Ethan Anema each had two hits for Dakota Valley. Isaac Bruns doubled. Jackson Strawn, Jaxon Hennies and Anthony Marquez each had a hit.
Gross pitched 5 1/3 innings of relief, striking out four, for the win. Anema took the loss.
Saturday
Beresford 6, West Central 4
HUMBOLDT — Beresford built a 5-0 lead and held on for a 6-4 victory over West Central in the semifinals of the South Dakota VFW Teener Class A 16-Under Baseball Tournament, Saturday in Humboldt.
Logan Serck, Alex Winquist and Max Orr each had two hits, with Winquist driving in three runs, for Beresford. Zach Richardson homered. Blake Schrodermeier and Tate VanOtterloo each had a hit in the victory.
Kody Goehring had two hits and Zach Madsen doubled for West Central. Dalton Mulder added a hit.
Schroedermeier pitched 6 2/3 innings, striking out 15, for the win. Andrew Zimmer took the loss.
Dakota Valley 6, KWL 3
HUMBOLDT — Dakota Valley stayed alive in the South Dakota VFW Teener Class A 16-Under Baseball Tournament with a 6-3 victory over Kimball-White Lake in consolation action on Saturday in Humboldt.
Jaxon Hennies doubled and singled, and Isaac Bruns had two hits for Dakota Valley. Jake Pruchniak tripled. Randy Rosenquist, Braydon Major and Jackson Strawn each had a hit in the victory.
Jaxon Christensen and Drayton Priebe each doubled for KWL. Carter Lens and Dakota Munger each had a hit.
Pruchniak went the distance in the win, striking out 10. Christensen took the loss.
