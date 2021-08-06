MITCHELL – Wynot capitalized on six Four Corners errors and drove in nine runs in a 9-2 win over Four Corners Friday afternoon at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park as a part of the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Tournament.
Four Corners took a 1-0 lead after the first inning, but Wynot responded with three runs in the top of the second to jump ahead. The Expos didn’t look back.
“We had to go put pressure on them,” Manager Lee Heimes said. “We knew we had to get on base, knew we had to get some timely hits. We put runners on and that put pressure on the other team, and they made a few mistakes we wanted to capitalize on.”
Wynot added a run in the third, fourth, fifth and seventh innings. The Expos picked up two insurance runs in the ninth as well.
“When you can score runs it takes pressure off your pitcher and he can go out there and do his thing,” Heimes said. “We you can add runs each inning like that it can make a difference.”
The Expos took advantage of Jalen Wieseler’s strong performance on the mound, having him throw 124 pitches in a complete game win. Wieseler allowed 10 hits, two runs (one earned), striking out two and walking three.
“Jalen did a real good job finding the strike zone,” Heimes said. “He was going at them, attacking them, and when you do that, good things happen.”
Scott Morrison tallied three hits and two RBI for the Expos. Heimes picked up a pair of hits and drove in two runs. Nate Wieseler contributed two hits and one RBI. Landon Wieseler, Jalen Wieseler and Ryan Heimes added one hit and one RBI apiece. Dawson Sudbeck, Jackson Sudbeck and Kyle Braun, a pick-up player from Freeman, each picked up a base hit.
For Four Corners, Justin Allen and Andrew Coverdale tallied three hits each. Coverdale and Nathan Hainy each drove in one run. Brad Hand, Andrew McCloud, Justin Lester and Mike Schwartz tallied one hit apiece.
Four Corners used three pitchers, with starter Jeremy Hand taking the loss. He worked five innings and allowed six runs, four earned. JD Farley pitched three innings of relief and Hainy one.
Wynot advances to the second round, where they will take on the winner of the Dell Rapids Mudcats and Lake Norden. That game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.
“We have to come out strong right from the beginning of the game and get ahead,” Heimes said. “Whoever wins the next game will be a good team, we just have to get ahead of them right away because that creates pressure they have to fight through. Usually good things happen for us when we create pressure on teams.”
