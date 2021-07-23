NEW ORLEANS—South Dakota’s track and field and cross country programs were recognized as All-Academic teams by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). In addition, 25 Coyotes were recognized as USTFCCCA All-Academic individuals.
The Coyote women’s track and field program boasts a 3.64 cumulative team grade-point average, which ranks 22nd nationally. This marks the ninth consecutive year that USD’s posted a national top-25 GPA on the women’s side. The men’s track and field team carries a 3.29 cumulative team GPA.
Both teams have earned USTFCCCA All-Academic recognition every year since 2011. To be recognized as a USTFCCCA All-Academic team, a program must carry a combined cumulative grade-point average above 3.00.
South Dakota’s men’s and women’s cross country teams were also recognized as USTFCCCA All-Academic teams this past year. The women’s cross country team GPA of 3.77 ranked 15th nationally, the highest for the program since 2016. The men hold a team GPA of 3.26.
Twenty-five Coyotes, 14 women and 11 men, also earned USTFCCCA All-Academic individual honors on the track, a prestigious award requiring a student-athlete to carry a cumulative GPA above 3.25 and meet stringent athletic standards. Student-athletes must either compete at any round of the NCAA Outdoor Championships or be ranked nationally in the top-96 of an individual event during the indoor season. Multi-event athletes must rank in the top-48 of their region for the outdoor season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.