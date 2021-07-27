BRANDON — After falling behind 3-0 early, the Renner Royals scored three in the seventh and three more in the eighth to defeat Sioux Falls East Tuesday evening in Brandon.
The come-from-behind win for Renner gives them the State ‘A’ Legion Title. Renner didn’t score in the first six innings but put up six runs in the final two to take the title.
Teegan Schlimgen tallied three hits and two RBI to lead the Royals. Zach Ridl drove in one run on a pair of hits. Andy Moen and Dalton Garbers each picked up two hits. Sam Stukel doubled and drove in one run and Austin Henry doubled.
Ty Schafer tallied three hits and one RBI for Sioux Falls East. Ryne Hammerstrom added two hits and one RBI. Aidan Beck picked up a pair of hits and Myles Rees singled and drove in a run. Tate Schaefer doubled and Nate Olson singled.
Harry Hueners hurled 6 1/3 innings for Renner, striking out three. Ridl earned the win by pitching 1 1/3 innings of relief and Aspen Dahl recorded the last out for the save. Nick Lounsbery pitched 6 1/3 innings for Sioux Falls East. Schafer took the loss, giving up two runs and recording two outs.
