FLANDREAU — Several area athletes were named Academic All-State for track and field by the South Dakota Cross Country and Track & Field Coaches Association.
To be honored, a senior must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher, have competed for at least three years and be nominated by their head coach.
Here are the area honorees:
YANKTON: Thea Chance, Tierney Faulk, Taryn Fitzgerald, Hope Lesher, Sydnee Serck, Luke Bernatow, Oliver Dooley, Zach Fedde, Samuel Larrington, Cody Oswald, Nathaniel Schoenfelder
ALCESTER-HUDSON: Katherin Lopez Perez, Peyton Meyer, Ella Serck
ETHAN-PARKSTON: Kayleigh Royston, Faith Oakley, Ashlyn Tapio, Ty Fink
GAYVILLE-VOLIN: Keanna Lee, Emily Nowak
MENNO: Julia Buechler, Alana Fergen, Madelyn Kludt, Josephine Stokes, Alex Fischer, Hayden McNinch, Kadeyn Ulmer
PLATTE-GEDDES: Aiden Bultje, Trevor Rolland, Briana Degroot, Regan Hoffman, Jamie Nelson
SCOTLAND: Martina DeBoer, Claire Janish, Bailey Vitek
VERMILLION: Jack Freeburg
VIBORG-HURLEY: Estelle Lee, Madelyn Vasgaard, Jacob Campbell, Shane Harms
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.