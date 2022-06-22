HURON — Yankton earned a doubleheader sweep over Huron in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Wednesday.
In the opener, Yankton used a six-run fourth inning to claim an 8-5 victory.
Austin Gobel and Hunter Teichroew each doubled and singled for Yankton. Josh Sheldon, Keenan Wagner and Carson Conway each had two hits. Payton Peterson doubled and Sean Turner added a hit in the victory.
Turner struck out four batters in six innings of work for the win.
Yankton took control in the late innings to claim a 13-4 victory in the nightcap.
Frankie In’t Veld went 4-for-4 and Teichroew had three hits and four runs scored for Yankton. Austin Gobel doubled and singled. Turner had two hits and four RBI. Tyson Prouty and Cayden Wavrunek each had two hits. Peterson added a hit in the victory.
Teichroew pitched six innings, striking out six, for the win. Josh Sheldon struck out two in a scoreless seventh.
Yankton, 9-11, travels to Mitchell on Tuesday, June 28.
Black Sox 12-7, S.F. West 5-8
The Yankton Black Sox split with Sioux Falls West in youth baseball action on Wednesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Yankton scored in all six innings of a 12-5 victory.
Evan Serck went 2-for-4 with a triple, and Trey Sager and Kaden Hughes each had two hits for Yankton. Owen Wishon doubled. Tate Beste, Easton Feser, Mark Kathol and Easton Nelson each had a hit in the victory.
Sager, the first of four Yankton pitchers, picked up the win. Cohen Zahrbock struck out three in his 1 2/3 innings of work.
Sioux Falls West scored three runs in the sixth and final inning to claim an 8-7 victory in the nightcap.
Serck had two hits and Sager doubled for Yankton. Beste and Hughes each had a hit in the effort.
Zahrbock, the fourth Yankton pitcher, took the loss in relief.
Yankton, 12-4, hosts the Daryl Bernard Classic Friday through Sunday. Yankton will play Sioux Falls Post 911 and Creighton, Nebraska, on Friday, and Huron on Saturday in pool play.
S.F. Post 15 11-5, Reds 1-8
The Yankton Reds scored an 8-5 victory in the nightcap to earn a split with Sioux Falls Post 15 in youth baseball action on Wednesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Isaac Olnes had two hits and two RBI, Ryder Walsh tripled and Madden McQuade doubled for Yankton. Connor Bain, Easton Schelhaas, Ben Bohlmann, Nate Myer and Logan Bernt each had a hit in the victory.
Olnes struck out five in the four-inning contest for the win.
In the opener, Sioux Falls scored five runs in the first on the way to an 11-1 victory.
Schelhaas and Olnes each had a hit for Yankton.
Damien Janish took the loss, striking out five in four innings of work.
Yankton hosts Brandon Valley on Monday.
