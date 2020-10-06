NORFOLK, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge earned a berth in the Nebraska State Class C Girls’ Golf Championships with a third place finish in the District C-3 Tournament, Monday at Fair Play Golf Course in Norfolk, Nebraska.
West Point-Beemer won the team title with a 377, followed by Battle Creek (400) and the Bears (402). Norfolk Catholic just missed the field, finishing fourth at 419. Hartington Cedar Catholic was seventh at 431. Crofton finished at 543 in the event.
West Point-Beemer junior Brook Diekemper won the event, shooting an 80. Battle Creek senior Megan Lutt (87) was second, followed by LCC sophomore Sarah Karnes (92).
Cedar Catholic senior Delayne Sudbeck qualified for state individually, placing fourth with a 93.
The Nebraska State Class C Championships wil be held Oct. 12-13 at Elks Country Club in Columbus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.